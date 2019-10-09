Treatment of Bangladeshis for sudden illness in India will not need medical visa

Its high commission in Dhaka in a statement said all Bangladeshi who visit India on valid visas and fall ill during their stay in India are not required to convert their primary visas into medical visas for getting admitted into Indian hospitals owing to illness.

"All indoor medical treatment for the treatment of diseases (except organ transplant) , if any, the foreigner may have been suffering from, even before his/her entry into India, shall be permitted on the primary visa, " read the