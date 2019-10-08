Home > Health

Gay men seen dying from AIDS due to Africa's homophobic laws

>>Thomson Reuters Foundation

Published: 08 Oct 2019 12:35 PM BdST Updated: 08 Oct 2019 12:35 PM BdST

Thousands of gay men in Africa are likely dying from HIV-related illnesses every year due to homophobic laws that stifle their chances of being tested and treated, said researchers behind a study published on Monday in The Lancet HIV journal.

A study of the data of 45,000 gay men in 28 African countries including Kenya, Malawi and Nigeria found only one in four living with HIV were taking medication.

Half had taken an HIV/AIDS test in the past 12 months and researchers said the low rates were due to anti-LGBT+ laws in many African countries, which promoted stigma and discrimination and neglected HIV/AIDS programmes targeting gay men.

"We found countries that had more repressive anti-LGBT laws or harsher penalties for same sex relations had lower levels of HIV testing," said Kate Mitchell, one of the researchers at Imperial College London who was involved in the study.

"Some of the studies suggested that this was due to stigma. More research is required to see whether, if these laws were repealed, more gay men would be tested and treated."

According to the United Nations, about 470,000 people living with HIV in Africa still die every year because they cannot or do not get tested and gain access to treatment, accounting for more than 60 percent of all global HIV-related deaths.

While there are no official figures on the number of deaths of men who have sex with men (MSM), Mitchell said it would be fair to estimate that thousands of gay men who were unaware or unable to get medication were dying every year.

African countries have some of the world's most prohibitive laws governing homosexuality. Same-sex relationships are considered taboo and gay sex is a crime across most of continent, with punishments ranging from imprisonment to death.

A 2019 report by the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association found 32 African countries out of a total of 54 nations criminalise same sex relations. South Africa is the only African nation to legalise gay marriage.

Gay rights groups say the laws promote homophobia across the continent and are used daily to persecute and discriminate against sexual minorities who face prejudice in getting jobs, renting housing or seeking medical care or education.

Hate crimes like blackmail, extortion, physical and sexual assault are common - but most are too fearful to go to the police due to their sexual orientation, say rights groups.

"Globally, men who have sex with men are about 28 times more likely to be living with HIV than men in the general population, an inequality that is particularly apparent in sub-Saharan Africa, where the human rights of MSM are often violated," said the study.

"These attitudes also create barriers to implementing effective HIV research, policy and health programmes for MSM, through prohibition of activism and research, arbitrary arrests of health-care providers, and disruption of services provided by community-based and non-governmental organisations."

LGBT+ rights campaigners in Kenya, where gay sex is punishable by up to 14 years in jail, said they were not surprised by the results of the study.

"It is true the law makes if very difficult for MSM to seek medical treatment. Many people fear they will be outed or face some kind of abuse or be shamed by insensitive medical practitioners," said Andrew Maina, programme coordinator at HIVOS.

"If these anti-gay laws are scrapped, there will be more openness, more advocacy and more awareness of the issue. Gay men living with HIV would be able to seek medical care knowing they will be treated with respect and dignity."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Three scientists win Nobel prize in medicine

FILE-- A platter of mixed sliced meats. The Annals of Internal Medicine published studies arguing that eating red meat poses minimal health risks for most people, and that even our certainty about that link is weak. With these conclusions in hand, the authors offered a set of recommendations that most people could continue their current levels of meat consumption. (Ozier Muhammad/The New York Times)

Scientist who discredited meat guidelines had food industry ties

A patient with tetraplegia walks using an exoskeleton in Grenoble, France, in February 2019, in this still image taken from a video handout. Fonds De Dotation Clinatec/La Breche/Handout via REUTERS

Paralysed man walks with brain-controlled exoskeleton

Volunteers held signs to promote free HIV testing during the Harlem Pride Parade in June. The New York Times

End of the AIDS epidemic is near

Saima named as innovative leader in global mental health

J&J reaches settlement in first federal opioids trial

FILE PHOTO A man uses a vape device in this illustration picture, Sep 19, 2019. REUTERS

India defends e-cigarette ban

Burgers are grilled in a pan in New York, June, 2018. The New York Times

Eating less meat is no longer a good advice

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.