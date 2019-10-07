Home > Health

Kaelin, Ratcliffe and Semenza win 2019 Nobel prize in medicine

Published: 07 Oct 2019 03:55 PM BdST Updated: 07 Oct 2019 04:13 PM BdST

Scientists William Kaelin, Peter Ratcliffe and Gregg Semenza won the 2019 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine for discoveries of how cells sense and adapt to the availability of oxygen, the award-giving body said on Monday.

"The seminal discoveries by this year's Nobel laureates revealed the mechanism for one of life's most essential adaptive processes," the Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institute said in a statement on awarding the prize of 9 million Swedish crowns ($913,000).

Medicine is the first of the Nobel Prizes awarded each year. The prizes for achievements in science, peace and literature have been awarded since 1901 and were created in the will of dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel.

The committee noted that while it has long been known that oxygen is essential to sustain life, the molecular mechanisms that underpin how exactly cells adapt when oxygen supply drops or rises was something of a mystery. This year’s laureates have unpicked how the activity of genes is regulated in response to varying levels of oxygen, The Guardian reported.

According to the committee, the mechanism by which cells adapt to oxygen levels is a key reason animals have managed to colonise so many habitats, as it means they can cope with living at different altitudes.

The impact of work on how cells adapt to oxygen levels is relevant to everything from pregnancy to altitude sickness to cancer and wound healing.

