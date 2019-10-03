Saima Wazed Hossain among 100 ‘Innovative Women Leaders in Global Mental Health’
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Oct 2019 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 03 Oct 2019 11:53 AM BdST
Saima Wazed Hossain, who spearheads mental health campaigns across the world as a WHO expert, has been named among the 100 ‘Innovative Women Leaders in Global Mental Health’.
The list of ‘Five on Friday’ of the Global Mental Health Programs Consortium, based in New York City's Columbia University, contains women leaders who are individually and collectively improving “our understanding, prevention, and treatment of mental illness”.
The daughter of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Saima, known by her nickname Putul in Bangladesh, is the chairperson of the National Advisory Committee on Autism in Bangladesh, and also Shuchona Foundation that works on mental health issues.
She is also a member of WHO’s Expert Advisory Panel on Mental health.
She brought the neglected issue to the fore by organising the first-ever regional conference in Dhaka in 2011 where regional leaders, including India’s then ruling Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi, participated.
WHO also bestowed the ‘Excellence in Public Health Award’ upon her in September 2014, noting that she had put autism on WHO’s map.
She is also the WHO’s Goodwill Ambassador for Autism in the South East Asia Region for her innovative work as a spokesperson for individuals with autism in Bangladesh.
A graduate of Barry University in Florida, Saima is a specialist in school psychology, a nationally certified field of study in the United States.
She is also one of the trustees of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), the ruling Awami League’s research wing.
The Global Mental Health Programs Consortium said the 100 names on its list appear in alphabetical order rather than in terms of ranking.
“But by highlighting these 100 women, I hope to illustrate that innovation is not owned by one gender–not in mental health, not in business, not anywhere.”
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Saima Wazed Hossain among 100 ‘Innovative Women Leaders in Global Mental Health’
- Johnson & Johnson reaches $20.4m settlement in bellwether opioids case
- India defends e-cigarette ban in court with attack on Juul
- Eat less red meat, scientists said. Now some believe that was bad advice
- Bangladesh bans Saraca’s raw material for heartburn drug Ranitidine
- Dengue diminishes, but danger lingers, expert warns
- Hasina calls for investment in mental health care to ensure universal coverage
- India's Strides Pharma halts US sales of heartburn drug Ranitidine
- Bogor declaration calls on countries to ban e-cigarette towards ending tobacco use
- Doctors at NICVD now perform ‘total laparoscopic bypass surgery'
Most Read
- Imran Khan speaks to Hasina over phone before her India trip
- Myanmar to issue NIDs to Rohingyas after verification, says FM Momen
- Giasuddin Al Mamun’s friend Salim Prodhan sent money to London: RAB
- Hasina-Modi talks in New Delhi: Dhaka to raise Teesta, NRC and border killings
- Police recover Tk 12.5m from Narayanganj house
- RAB chief wants imams on government payroll to make the fight against terrorism ‘easy’
- No NRC talks held with Bangladesh so far, says India’s foreign ministry
- BNP MPs urge Hasina to meet Khaleda, set her free
- India isn’t letting a single onion leave the country
- Zia Choudhury of Bangladesh appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Botswana