Dengue diminishes, but danger lingers, expert warns

The hospitals across the country admitted total 350 dengue patients in the 24 hours to 8am on Saturday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The number was 360 in the previous 24 hours.

The government’s disease monitoring agency IEDCR has confirmed that 81 people died from dengue so far this year.

It received reports of 231 cases of deaths from dengue and reviewed 136.

“The risk has decreased a bit, but the situation cannot be called out of danger still now,” Professor ABM Abdullah, a dengue expert, told bdnews24.com.

“The work must continue,” he said, reminding that the spread of the mosquito-borne viral disease depends on controlling the insect.

The situation is “not good” yet outside the epicentre of the outbreak, Dhaka, Prof Abdullah said.

Out of the 350 new dengue patients, 258 were admitted to hospitals outside the capital.

The number of patients being treated at the hospitals for dengue was 1,709 on Saturday morning.

They are among 87,263 dengue patients hospitalised so far this year. Nearly 98 percent of them were released after recovery.