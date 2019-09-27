Home > Health

India's Strides Pharma halts US sales of heartburn drug Ranitidine

  >>  Reuters

Published: 27 Sep 2019 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2019 07:29 PM BdST

India’s Strides Pharma Science Ltd said on Friday it has halted sales of its heartburn drug Ranitidine in the US market as it conducts tests to identify possible cancer-causing impurities in the tablets.

The move comes after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) asked the company to test the drug for indications of N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) impurity, which the regulator says is a “probable human carcinogen”.

Earlier this week, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd halted Ranitidine distribution, while global companies such as Novartis AG have stopped the supply of their versions of the drug.

The FDA flagged the presence of NDMA in Ranitidine samples two weeks ago, while European regulators were assessing its presence in the drug.

Meanwhile, the Canadian drug regulator said the lots of medicines being recalled may have been made using an active ingredient containing NDMA above accepted levels, as it urged companies to stop distributing Ranitidine.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Bogor declaration urges ban on e-cigarette

‘Total laparoscopic bypass’ at NICVD

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist counts pills in a pharmacy in Toronto in this January 31, 2008 file photo. Reuters

4 more companies recalling versions of Zantac

FILE PHOTO: A man works on plastic buckets near small fishing craft on the Pointe aux Piments beach on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius, in this file picture taken Aug 5, 2015. REUTERS

Plenty more fish in the sea?

‘No excuses’ against tobacco control: APCAT

APCAT Summit begins in Bogor Wednesday

Twin babies die ‘after drinking Biomil’

Is it time to quit vaping?

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.