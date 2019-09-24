Bogor to host local leaders from Asia Pacific for tobacco control, prevention of NCDs

The 4th Summit of Asia Pacific Cities Alliance for Tobacco Control and Non-communicable Diseases Prevention (4th APCAT Summit) will open on Wednesday, the World Lung Day.

This two-day regional meet is jointly organised by APCAT, Ministry of Health Indonesia, Bogor City, The Union (International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease) and the Partnership for Healthy Cities.

Bima Arya Sugiarto, Co-Chair of AP-CAT and Mayor of Bogor City, Indonesia, said “4th APCAT Summit will have over 100 local leaders from 40 cities of 12 countries in Asia and the Pacific.”

“Members of Parliament (MP), governors, mayors and other local government leaders and public health experts from 12 countries are attending this Summit in Bogor,” Sugiarto said. Bangladesh, too, has sent such representatives.

The APCAT, established in November 2016, is a network of mayors and subnational leaders united by their shared vision to create tobacco free environments.

APCAT meets on a regular basis to learn and share experiences about comprehensive tobacco control policies and strategies for effective use of resources; create solutions to prevent NCDs; build relationships and networks and share achievements to date.

Bogor was the first city in Indonesia to implement a smoking ban in public places and a tobacco display ban in retail outlets.

It has also adopted a ‘comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising, promotions and sponsorships’ and opened a hotline people can use to report violations of the smoke-free laws.

Anung Sugihantono, Director General, Disease Control and Prevention, Ministry of Health, Indonesia said, the ministry is proud to be one of the co-organisers of this prestigious event.

“Tobacco use is still a common habit in Indonesia. We sincerely believe that the more we are together, the more it will be possible to build confidence and support for a bold and ambitious tobacco control agenda.”

Paula I Fujiwara, Scientific Director of The Union, said ahead of the summit over 70 percent of global deaths are attributable to NCDs, such as, cardiovascular diseases, like heart diseases and stroke, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, among others.

“Each year, 15 million people aged 30-69 die from NCDs, 86 percent of these premature deaths are occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Most NCDs are preventable so there is no excuse of inaction if we are to deliver on commitments of Sustainable Development Goals and reduce NCDs by 25 percent by 2025.”

Gan Quan, Director for Tobacco Control of The Union, said tobacco use is a major common risk factor of NCDs.

“Tobacco kills over 8 million people every year globally. Evidence-based tobacco control measures have proven to reduce the demand and supply of tobacco products,” he said.

“This includes protecting people from exposure to tobacco smoke, banning tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, requiring health warnings on tobacco packaging, promoting tobacco cessation, and increasing tobacco taxes. Local leaders play a critical role in implementation of health policies.”

Kelly Henning, Director of Public Health Programmes at Bloomberg Philanthropies, in a statement, said, the ‘Bloomberg Initiative to Reduce Tobacco Use’ has worked in more than 110 low- and middle-income countries around the world to promote tobacco control policies that are helping to combat the tobacco epidemic.

“We are seeing real progress – more than 35 million lives have been saved already worldwide. I am also pleased to learn that some of the cities participating in this 4th APCAT Summit are part of our Partnership for Healthy Cities programme.”

The APCAT Summit is co-sponsored by the Partnership for Healthy Cities, a global network of 54 cities committed to reducing NCDs and injuries.

The Partnership, announced in May 2017, is led by World Health Organization (WHO) Global Ambassador for NCDs and Injuries and former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, and is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with WHO and Vital Strategies.