Bogor to host local leaders from Asia Pacific for tobacco control, prevention of NCDs
Nurul Islam Hasib from Bogor, Indonesia, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Sep 2019 10:43 PM BdST Updated: 24 Sep 2019 10:43 PM BdST
Bogor, a pioneering city in tobacco control in Indonesia, is set to host local leaders of the Asia and the Pacific to discuss tobacco and the rising trend of non-communicable diseases or NCDs.
The 4th Summit of Asia Pacific Cities Alliance for Tobacco Control and Non-communicable Diseases Prevention (4th APCAT Summit) will open on Wednesday, the World Lung Day.
This two-day regional meet is jointly organised by APCAT, Ministry of Health Indonesia, Bogor City, The Union (International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease) and the Partnership for Healthy Cities.
Bima Arya Sugiarto, Co-Chair of AP-CAT and Mayor of Bogor City, Indonesia, said “4th APCAT Summit will have over 100 local leaders from 40 cities of 12 countries in Asia and the Pacific.”
“Members of Parliament (MP), governors, mayors and other local government leaders and public health experts from 12 countries are attending this Summit in Bogor,” Sugiarto said. Bangladesh, too, has sent such representatives.
The APCAT, established in November 2016, is a network of mayors and subnational leaders united by their shared vision to create tobacco free environments.
Bogor was the first city in Indonesia to implement a smoking ban in public places and a tobacco display ban in retail outlets.
It has also adopted a ‘comprehensive ban on tobacco advertising, promotions and sponsorships’ and opened a hotline people can use to report violations of the smoke-free laws.
Anung Sugihantono, Director General, Disease Control and Prevention, Ministry of Health, Indonesia said, the ministry is proud to be one of the co-organisers of this prestigious event.
“Tobacco use is still a common habit in Indonesia. We sincerely believe that the more we are together, the more it will be possible to build confidence and support for a bold and ambitious tobacco control agenda.”
Paula I Fujiwara, Scientific Director of The Union, said ahead of the summit over 70 percent of global deaths are attributable to NCDs, such as, cardiovascular diseases, like heart diseases and stroke, cancers, chronic respiratory diseases, among others.
“Each year, 15 million people aged 30-69 die from NCDs, 86 percent of these premature deaths are occurring in low- and middle-income countries. Most NCDs are preventable so there is no excuse of inaction if we are to deliver on commitments of Sustainable Development Goals and reduce NCDs by 25 percent by 2025.”
Gan Quan, Director for Tobacco Control of The Union, said tobacco use is a major common risk factor of NCDs.
“Tobacco kills over 8 million people every year globally. Evidence-based tobacco control measures have proven to reduce the demand and supply of tobacco products,” he said.
“This includes protecting people from exposure to tobacco smoke, banning tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship, requiring health warnings on tobacco packaging, promoting tobacco cessation, and increasing tobacco taxes. Local leaders play a critical role in implementation of health policies.”
Kelly Henning, Director of Public Health Programmes at Bloomberg Philanthropies, in a statement, said, the ‘Bloomberg Initiative to Reduce Tobacco Use’ has worked in more than 110 low- and middle-income countries around the world to promote tobacco control policies that are helping to combat the tobacco epidemic.
“We are seeing real progress – more than 35 million lives have been saved already worldwide. I am also pleased to learn that some of the cities participating in this 4th APCAT Summit are part of our Partnership for Healthy Cities programme.”
The APCAT Summit is co-sponsored by the Partnership for Healthy Cities, a global network of 54 cities committed to reducing NCDs and injuries.
The Partnership, announced in May 2017, is led by World Health Organization (WHO) Global Ambassador for NCDs and Injuries and former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, and is supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies in partnership with WHO and Vital Strategies.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Bengali liver specialists remember Bangabandhu at Dhaka conference
- Twin girls die ‘after drinking Biomil baby formula’ in Khulna
- Is it time to quit vaping?
- Philippines declares polio outbreak after 19 years free of the disease
- Govt learnt lesson from dengue outbreak, says health minister
- Maternal health, family planning still ‘unfinished business’, says UNFPA regional director
- Almost everywhere, fewer children are dying
- Govt to build 100-bed cancer hospitals in divisional cities
- Purdue Pharma files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Thyrocare Bangladesh signs MoU with Telenor Health
Most Read
- Jubo League leader Samrat, three other bigwigs go underground amid casino crackdown
- RAB seizes gold, cash in raids on AL leaders’ homes in Gandaria
- Messi wins best FIFA player of the year for record sixth time
- bKash partners with Visa to launch add money service
- Trump hopes India and Pakistan 'come together' on Kashmir
- Jubo League leader Samrat faces travel ban over casino links
- Rain delays Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20 tri-series final
- Police raid Fu-Wang Club in Tejgaon
- Police detain 19 in raid on three ‘illegal massage parlours’ in Dhaka’s Gulshan
- Special zone in Cox's Bazar to have casinos for foreign tourists