Govt to build 100-bed cancer hospitals in divisional cities

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Sep 2019 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 04:07 PM BdST

The government will set up a cancer hospital with the capacity of 100 beds in each medical college hospital to ensure medical treatment for the marginal groups.

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved a Tk 23.88 billion project on Tuesday to set up the new hospitals.

The project will be implemented by the Directorate General of Health Services by 2022.

“The project aims to ensure the timely diagnosis and treatment of ordinary people who suffer from cancer,” Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters after the meeting. 

The project also aims to reduce the dependence on foreign countries for cancer treatment and save foreign currency, he said.

