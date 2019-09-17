Govt to build 100-bed cancer hospitals in divisional cities
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Sep 2019 04:07 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2019 04:07 PM BdST
The government will set up a cancer hospital with the capacity of 100 beds in each medical college hospital to ensure medical treatment for the marginal groups.
The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council approved a Tk 23.88 billion project on Tuesday to set up the new hospitals.
The project will be implemented by the Directorate General of Health Services by 2022.
“The project aims to ensure the timely diagnosis and treatment of ordinary people who suffer from cancer,” Planning Minister MA Mannan told reporters after the meeting.
The project also aims to reduce the dependence on foreign countries for cancer treatment and save foreign currency, he said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Purdue Pharma files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
- Thyrocare Bangladesh signs MoU with Telenor Health
- New York moves to ban flavoured e-cigarettes by emergency order
- California puts abortion pills in public universities
- Most skin whiteners in Bangladesh market contain dangerously high levels of mercury: Study
- Daily rate of hospitalisation for dengue rises again
- Trump administration weighs ban on flavoured e-cigarettes
- Bangladesh dengue deaths ‘lowest’ in the world, Health Directorate chief Azad says
- Malaria can be eradicated by 2050, say global experts
- What you need to know about vaping-related lung illnesses
Most Read
- New footage of Minny taking Refat to hospital goes viral on social media
- Grameenphone, Robi slate BTRC’s decision to withhold approvals
- UAE businesses promise $10 billion investment in Bangladesh
- Shovon quits DU Senate as student representative amid extortion allegations
- Two new faces in Bangladesh T20 squad for ongoing tri-nation series
- Indonesian engineer dies at Dhaka power station
- Bangladesh, Sweden discuss ways of transitioning to a ‘broader relationship’
- Rabbani begs Hasina’s forgiveness via Facebook
- Bees on plane, Air India flight carrying Bangladesh minister delayed
- Govt names Jafar Uddin new commerce secretary, promotes four officials