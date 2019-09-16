Thyrocare Bangladesh signs MoU with Telenor Health

The signing ceremony was held recently at Thyrocare Bangladesh’s office in Dhaka’s Gulshan, according to a press release.

Telenor Health subscribers will enjoy discounted diagnostic services, which include general health checkup, screening of diabetes, cardiac risk checkup, thyroid disorders, liver, kidney diseases, infectious diseases and child health checkup.

Free consultation via video call from Telenor Health at doorsteps will also be among the services.

Thyrocare collects blood and urine samples from home or office and delivers test reports within 24 hours, according to the release.

Customers can utilise these diagnostics services through Tonic APP.

Customers can also demand home collection and report delivery services through Thyrocare hotline 09666737373, 01997719966.

Test details are also available at https://thyrocarebd.com/testmenu.

Through this agreement, the two companies have teamed up to provide the much-needed services at increased convenience, ensuring better outcome and well-being for patients at an affordable cost.

“Telenor Health and Thyrocare share a common goal and vision of combining highest quality, easily accessible healthcare services at an affordable price. We plan to deliver our unique services leveraging our collective technology platform to serve all citizens especially those who are less privileged,” the release quoted Thyrocare founder Chairman Reaz Islam as saying.

“Telenor Health and Thyrocare will together bring affordable, trustworthy diagnostic tests and screenings - and high quality doctors' advice - to people across Bangladesh...From the comfort of home, via mobile phone, top quality healthcare is now available,” Telenor Health Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Smith said, according to the release.