Thyrocare Bangladesh signs MoU with Telenor Health
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Sep 2019 03:05 AM BdST Updated: 16 Sep 2019 03:05 AM BdST
Thyrocare Bangladesh Ltd, an international preventive care laboratory, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Telenor Health to offer exclusive bundle benefits to customers of Telenor Health.
The signing ceremony was held recently at Thyrocare Bangladesh’s office in Dhaka’s Gulshan, according to a press release.
Telenor Health subscribers will enjoy discounted diagnostic services, which include general health checkup, screening of diabetes, cardiac risk checkup, thyroid disorders, liver, kidney diseases, infectious diseases and child health checkup.
Free consultation via video call from Telenor Health at doorsteps will also be among the services.
Thyrocare collects blood and urine samples from home or office and delivers test reports within 24 hours, according to the release.
Customers can utilise these diagnostics services through Tonic APP.
Customers can also demand home collection and report delivery services through Thyrocare hotline 09666737373, 01997719966.
Test details are also available at https://thyrocarebd.com/testmenu.
Through this agreement, the two companies have teamed up to provide the much-needed services at increased convenience, ensuring better outcome and well-being for patients at an affordable cost.
“Telenor Health and Thyrocare share a common goal and vision of combining highest quality, easily accessible healthcare services at an affordable price. We plan to deliver our unique services leveraging our collective technology platform to serve all citizens especially those who are less privileged,” the release quoted Thyrocare founder Chairman Reaz Islam as saying.
“Telenor Health and Thyrocare will together bring affordable, trustworthy diagnostic tests and screenings - and high quality doctors' advice - to people across Bangladesh...From the comfort of home, via mobile phone, top quality healthcare is now available,” Telenor Health Chief Commercial Officer Andrew Smith said, according to the release.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Thyrocare Bangladesh signs MoU with Telenor Health
- New York moves to ban flavoured e-cigarettes by emergency order
- California puts abortion pills in public universities
- Most skin whiteners in Bangladesh market contain dangerously high levels of mercury: Study
- Daily rate of hospitalisation for dengue rises again
- Trump administration weighs ban on flavoured e-cigarettes
- Bangladesh dengue deaths ‘lowest’ in the world, Health Directorate chief Azad says
- Malaria can be eradicated by 2050, say global experts
- What you need to know about vaping-related lung illnesses
- Bangladesh Nutrition and Dietetics Forum celebrates first anniversary
Most Read
- Shovon, Rabbani removed from BCL amid allegations of extortion
- Attacks on Saudi oil facilities knock out half the kingdom's supply
- Beximco protests TIB’s ‘slanderous’ remarks on Salman F Rahman
- Local Awami League leader shot dead in Savar
- Man jailed for forcing underage daughter into marriage in Sherpur
- Golden, going gone. 18-karat gold toilet is stolen
- Viqarunnisa gets Fougia Rezwan as principal
- Man dies, 17 injured as bus overturns in attempt to save jaywalker in Ctg
- Pilot’s coffee spill forced trans-Atlantic flight to turn around, an inquiry shows
- US blames Iran for Saudi attacks, 'pretend' diplomacy