New York moves to ban flavoured e-cigarettes by emergency order

The governor’s action comes days after President Donald Trump announced an effort to ban similar vaping products on a federal level. If New York does ban flavoured e-cigarettes, it would become the second state to do so, following Michigan, which issued a prohibition earlier this month.

Cuomo described a growing “health crisis,” likening it to past illnesses related to traditional tobacco products.

“Vaping is dangerous. Period,” the governor said, outlining a variety of potential health concerns associated with the practice, including encouraging nicotine addiction. “No one can say long-term use of vaping — where you’re inhaling steam and chemicals deep into your lungs — is healthy.”

Under the plan outlined by Cuomo Sunday, the state’s Public Health and Health Planning Council would be convened by the health commissioner, Howard Zucker. The council would then issue an emergency regulation to ban the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes, rules that would be effective immediately.

State and federal actions on flavoured e-cigarettes come as health officials around the country continue to grapple with an outbreak of a severe lung disease linked to vaping. At least six deaths and hundreds of hospitalisations have been reported.

Zucker said New York state had 64 cases of lung disease linked to vaping and that the numbers were continuing to grow.

Tobacco and menthol-flavoured products would not be covered by the ban, the governor said, citing evidence that those menthol products could assist in helping people to stop smoking traditional cigarettes.

Austin Finan, a spokesman for Juul Labs, which dominates the e-cigarette market, said that the company was reviewing the governor’s announcement but agreed “with the need for aggressive categorywide action on flavored products,” saying it had already stopped selling flavoured pods in “traditional retail stores.”

The company “will fully comply with local laws and the final FDA policy when effective,” Finan added.



