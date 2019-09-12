Daily rate of hospitalisation for dengue rises again
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Sep 2019 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 04:21 PM BdST
The number of patients hospitalised for the mosquito-borne dengue fever has risen again after a recent plunge.
Hospitals across Bangladesh admitted 750 new patients with the disease in the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday, up from 634 recorded a day earlier, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
The hospitalisation rate is likely to fluctuate but the outbreak could intensify with rains being forecast in September, Dr Mirzadi Sabrina Flora, director of Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research said.
The DGHS will monitor the number of hospitalised dengue patients across the country in September, she said.
As many as 237 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 513 patients elsewhere in the country over the last 24 hours, according to the DGHS.
The disease can be termed 'under control' when the number of dengue patients drops below 500, said DGHS.
A total number of 79,367 patients were diagnosed with dengue in the country this year, said the Health Emergency Centre and Control Room.
At present, 3,029 dengue patients, including 1,355 patients in Dhaka and 1,674 elsewhere, are undergoing treatment in both public and private hospitals.
Hospitals have discharged 76,141 dengue patients as of now, said the DGHS. Almost 96 percent of them have recovered from the illness.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Trump administration weighs ban on flavoured e-cigarettes
- Bangladesh dengue deaths ‘lowest’ in the world, Health Directorate chief Azad says
- Malaria can be eradicated by 2050, say global experts
- What you need to know about vaping-related lung illnesses
- Bangladesh Nutrition and Dietetics Forum celebrates first anniversary
- Dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drop to 607, lowest in a month
- Number of hospitalised dengue patients in Bangladesh remains unchanged
- Number of dengue patients hospitalised across Bangladesh declines
- Cancer overtakes heart disease as biggest rich-world killer
- A battle brews over moving medical records to your smartphone
Most Read
- DMP launches mobile app for citizen info
- Drop in savings certificates sales forces govt to step up borrowing from banks
- Wife Tanzila Mitu among five formally charged over doctor Akash’s death by suicide
- ‘Would you be happy if I slept until 12pm like Khaleda does?’ Hasina asks BNP MP Rumeen
- Bangladesh detains six for allegedly helping Rohingya forge documents for passports
- BPL to be named ‘Bangabandhu BPL’
- PM Hasina opens Community Bank
- Government sticks to its decision to introduce highway tolls
- Water found in atmosphere of planet beyond our solar system
- Grameenphone, Robi take BTRC to court over unpaid dues in audit