Home > Health

Daily rate of hospitalisation for dengue rises again

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 12 Sep 2019 04:21 PM BdST Updated: 12 Sep 2019 04:21 PM BdST

The number of patients hospitalised for the mosquito-borne dengue fever has risen again after a recent plunge.

Hospitals across Bangladesh admitted 750 new patients with the disease in the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday, up from 634 recorded a day earlier, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The hospitalisation rate is likely to fluctuate but the outbreak could intensify with rains being forecast in September, Dr Mirzadi Sabrina Flora, director of Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research said.

The DGHS will monitor the number of hospitalised dengue patients across the country in September, she said.

As many as 237 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 513 patients elsewhere in the country over the last 24 hours, according to the DGHS.

The disease can be termed 'under control' when the number of dengue patients drops below 500, said DGHS.

A total number of 79,367 patients were diagnosed with dengue in the country this year, said the Health Emergency Centre and Control Room.

At present, 3,029 dengue patients, including 1,355 patients in Dhaka and 1,674 elsewhere, are undergoing treatment in both public and private hospitals.

Hospitals have discharged 76,141 dengue patients as of now, said the DGHS. Almost 96 percent of them have recovered from the illness.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE -- Various flavours of Juul e-cigarettes on display at a store in Manhattan, Dec 18, 2018. While meeting with top health officials on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019, President Donald Trump indicated that his administration was weighing restrictions on the sale of flavoured e-cigarettes, at a time when hundreds of people have been sickened by mysterious vaping-related illnesses. (Jeenah Moon/The New York Times)

US weighs ban on flavoured e-cigarettes

Dengue death toll ‘lowest’ in Bangladesh

FILE PHOTO: A worker sprays insecticide for mosquitos at a village in Bangkok, Thailand, Dec 12, 2017. REUTERS

Experts predict end to malaria by 2050

The Food and Drug Administration says that there appears to be a particular risk for people who vape THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana. The New York Times

What you need to know about vape illness

Hospitalised dengue patients hit lowest in a month

Nutrition and Dietetics Forum celebrates first anniversary

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Hospitalised dengue patient number unchanged

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Number of dengue patients drops

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.