Daily rate of hospitalisation for dengue rises again

Hospitals across Bangladesh admitted 750 new patients with the disease in the 24 hours to 8am on Thursday, up from 634 recorded a day earlier, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The hospitalisation rate is likely to fluctuate but the outbreak could intensify with rains being forecast in September, Dr Mirzadi Sabrina Flora, director of Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research said.

The DGHS will monitor the number of hospitalised dengue patients across the country in September, she said.

As many as 237 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and 513 patients elsewhere in the country over the last 24 hours, according to the DGHS.

The disease can be termed 'under control' when the number of dengue patients drops below 500, said DGHS.

A total number of 79,367 patients were diagnosed with dengue in the country this year, said the Health Emergency Centre and Control Room.

At present, 3,029 dengue patients, including 1,355 patients in Dhaka and 1,674 elsewhere, are undergoing treatment in both public and private hospitals.

Hospitals have discharged 76,141 dengue patients as of now, said the DGHS. Almost 96 percent of them have recovered from the illness.