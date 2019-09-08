Bangladesh Nutrition and Dietetics Forum celebrates first anniversary
The Bangladesh Nutrition and Dietetics Forum has celebrated its first anniversary in a ceremony in Dhaka.
The members of the forum also shared their future plans and vowed to work together as a team to deliver better nutrition care to the people during the celebrations last Thursday, the forum said on Saturday.
Despite economic growth, malnutrition is a big challenge for Bangladesh with over one-third of the children below 5 years old underweight.
Even children from well to do families suffer malnutrition which means there is a knowledge gap.
President of the Forum GM Kamrul Hasan, Secretary Shamshun Nahar Mohua and joint secretaries Tamanna Chowdhury, and Tasneem Hasin spoke at the occasion.
Dieticians form different hospitals and officials of different national and international organisations involved in nutrition-related activities joined the ceremony, the forum said a statement.
