Dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drop to 607, lowest in a month
Senior correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Sep 2019 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 08:42 PM BdST
The number of dengue patients hospitalised in the 24 hours to Saturday morning has dropped to 607, lowest in a month.
The figure was 2,428 recorded on Aug 7 and then the number of new dengue patients continued to decline slightly throughout August except on Aug 11 when it topped 2,000.
The hospitals across the country admitted 793 patients with dengue fever to Friday morning, a decrease of 200 from Thursday’s figure, according to the according to the Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services.
As many as 3,447 were still being treated for the mosquito-borne viral fever in the hospitals in Dhaka and 40 other metropolitans as the total number of dengue patients hospitalised so far this year has reached 75,753.
The number of dengue patents being treated on Friday was 3,337 and it was 3,371 on Thursday.
Ninety-five percent of 72,114 victims returned home after treatment, said the health directorate.
The government has confirmed reports of 57 deaths from dengue this year, but accounts obtained by Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR from different hospitals have put the toll at 192.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drop to 607, lowest in a month
- Number of hospitalised dengue patients in Bangladesh remains unchanged
- Number of dengue patients hospitalised across Bangladesh declines
- Cancer overtakes heart disease as biggest rich-world killer
- A battle brews over moving medical records to your smartphone
- ‘Friday NCD Clinic’ launched in Dhaka to address new health concerns
- Medical students continue protests over proposed 2-yr internship after MBBS
- Information minister rules out IS involvement in attacks on Dhaka police
- Medical students furious as government proposes 2-yr internship
- Rise of dengue in rural Bangladesh stokes fears of outbreak cycle
Most Read
- India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon
- Three Rohingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- ‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- How the Rohingya are applying for Bangladesh passports
- Sri Lanka's Malinga takes four wickets in four balls
- Police detain 110 youths in Dhaka’s Hatirjheel in crackdown on gangs
- Review travel advisory, lift air cargo ban: Bangladesh to Australia