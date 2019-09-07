Home > Health

Dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drop to 607, lowest in a month

  Senior correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 07 Sep 2019 08:42 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 08:42 PM BdST

The number of dengue patients hospitalised in the 24 hours to Saturday morning has dropped to 607, lowest in a month.

The figure was 2,428 recorded on Aug 7 and then the number of new dengue patients continued to decline slightly throughout August except on Aug 11 when it topped 2,000.

The hospitals across the country admitted 793 patients with dengue fever to Friday morning, a decrease of 200 from Thursday’s figure, according to the according to the Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room of the Directorate General of Health Services.

As many as 3,447 were still being treated for the mosquito-borne viral fever in the hospitals in Dhaka and 40 other metropolitans as the total number of dengue patients hospitalised so far this year has reached 75,753.

The number of dengue patents being treated on Friday was 3,337 and it was 3,371 on Thursday.

Ninety-five percent of 72,114 victims returned home after treatment, said the health directorate.

The government has confirmed reports of 57 deaths from dengue this year, but accounts obtained by Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR from different hospitals have put the toll at 192.

