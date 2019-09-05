Number of hospitalised dengue patients in Bangladesh remains unchanged
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Sep 2019 11:17 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 11:17 PM BdST
The daily rate of hospitalisation for dengue fever across Bangladesh has remained almost unchanged.
The number of hospitalised dengue patients in the 24 hours to Thursday morning was 788, including 331 in Dhaka and 457 elsewhere in the country, according to the Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room.
The figure was 820 on Wednesday and 783 on Tuesday.
During the period, 1,005, including 591 in Dhaka and 414 elsewhere in the country, returned home from hospitals after recovery.
On Thursday morning, 3,371 dengue patients were being treated across the country. The figure was 3,588 on Wednesday and 3746 on Tuesday.
A total of 9,000 patients were admitted to hospitals throughout Bangladesh in first five days of August. On the other hand, the figure was 3,256 in first five days of this month.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, a total of 74,353 dengue patients have received treatment at hospitals so far in 2019. Of them, 70,790 returned home after treatment.
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR has confirmed 57 deaths from dengue this year, but accounts obtained by it from different hospitals have put the toll at 192.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Number of dengue patients hospitalised across Bangladesh declines
- Cancer overtakes heart disease as biggest rich-world killer
- A battle brews over moving medical records to your smartphone
- ‘Friday NCD Clinic’ launched in Dhaka to address new health concerns
- Medical students continue protests over proposed 2-yr internship after MBBS
- Information minister rules out IS involvement in attacks on Dhaka police
- Medical students furious as government proposes 2-yr internship
- Rise of dengue in rural Bangladesh stokes fears of outbreak cycle
- Amazon fires pose health risks to children: WHO
- WHO warns of ‘dramatic’ rise in measles in Europe
Most Read
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- Pakistan contacts Bangladesh over India’s Kashmir issue
- Dhaka third worst city to live in: EIU
- Two NGOs banned in Cox’s Bazar for ‘secretly assisting’ Rohingya rally, ‘instigating’ no return
- Theresa May endured years of Brexit criticism. Look who’s laughing now
- Tong and Fuskahouse: Bengali snacks, concentrated on a Jackson Heights block
- US-Bangla flight attendant detained with 10kg gold at Dhaka airport
- Snap poll on horizon after UK lawmakers vote to block 'no-deal' Brexit
- ISIS, weakened, finds new bombers: Cows wearing explosive vests
- India to offer Russia $1 bln loan to develop Far East