Number of hospitalised dengue patients in Bangladesh remains unchanged

Published: 05 Sep 2019 11:17 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2019 11:17 PM BdST

The daily rate of hospitalisation for dengue fever across Bangladesh has remained almost unchanged.

The number of hospitalised dengue patients in the 24 hours to Thursday morning was 788, including 331 in Dhaka and 457 elsewhere in the country, according to the Health Emergency Operations Centre and Control Room.

The figure was 820 on Wednesday and 783 on Tuesday.

During the period, 1,005, including 591 in Dhaka and 414 elsewhere in the country, returned home from hospitals after recovery.

On Thursday morning, 3,371 dengue patients were being treated across the country. The figure was 3,588 on Wednesday and 3746 on Tuesday.

A total of 9,000 patients were admitted to hospitals throughout Bangladesh in first five days of August. On the other hand, the figure was 3,256 in first five days of this month.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services, a total of 74,353 dengue patients have received treatment at hospitals so far in 2019. Of them, 70,790 returned home after treatment.

The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research or IEDCR has confirmed 57 deaths from dengue this year, but accounts obtained by it from different hospitals have put the toll at 192.

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

