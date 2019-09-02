‘Friday NCD Clinic’ launched in Dhaka to address new health concerns
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Sep 2019 12:46 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 12:46 AM BdST
A clinic which will address the issues of the non-communicable diseases or NCDs has been launched in Dhaka.
NCDs such as heart attack, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung diseases appear as a new health concern in Bangladesh as those account for over half of the total deaths in the country.
Prevention is the key.
The clinic titled ‘Friday NCD Clinic’ in Lalmatia will offer a package of services for a registration fee of Tk 100 every weekend.
The package includes measurement of height, weight, waist, blood pressure, blood sugar, calculation of Body Mass Index (BMI), and doctor's advice. ECG at a subsidised cost will be added soon.
In a statement, it said, the Rotary Club of Dhaka Golden City in association with Community Oncology Centre, a charity, initiated this integrated NCDs screening clinic for the first time in Bangladesh.
A professor of medicine at BIRDEM Hospital Subhagata Choudhury and Head of Cancer Epidemiology of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital Dr Md. Habibullah Talukder inaugurated the clinic.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- ‘Friday NCD Clinic’ launched in Dhaka to address new health concerns
- Medical students continue protests over proposed 2-yr internship after MBBS
- Information minister rules out IS involvement in attacks on Dhaka police
- Medical students furious as government proposes 2-yr internship
- Rise of dengue in rural Bangladesh stokes fears of outbreak cycle
- Amazon fires pose health risks to children: WHO
- WHO warns of ‘dramatic’ rise in measles in Europe
- Dengue menace: More patients hospitalised in August than in 19 years
- Why was Johnson & Johnson the only opioid maker on trial in Oklahoma?
- No evidence 36 of 88 deaths caused by dengue, health directorate says after review
Most Read
- Two killed in collision between buses in Ashulia
- IS claims responsibility for bomb blast on police in Dhaka
- Crude bomb explodes next to minister’s car, two policemen injured
- Dhaka blast could be a prelude to bigger attacks, warns Obaidul Quader
- Bangladesh withdrew 41 NGOs from Rohingya camps for ‘malpractices’
- It’s not right to make Jamalpur video viral: Sultana Kamal
- DNCC eviction drive sparks violent unrest in Mohammadpur
- Five killed, 21 injured in West Texas shooting
- Medical students furious as government proposes 2-yr internship
- Wife Minny, 23 others formally charged over Refat murder