‘Friday NCD Clinic’ launched in Dhaka to address new health concerns

Published: 02 Sep 2019 12:46 AM BdST Updated: 02 Sep 2019 12:46 AM BdST

A clinic which will address the issues of the non-communicable diseases or NCDs has been launched in Dhaka.

NCDs such as heart attack, stroke, cancer, diabetes and chronic lung diseases appear as a new health concern in Bangladesh as those account for over half of the total deaths in the country.

Prevention is the key.

The clinic titled ‘Friday NCD Clinic’ in Lalmatia will offer a package of services for a registration fee of Tk 100 every weekend.

The package includes measurement of height, weight, waist, blood pressure, blood sugar, calculation of Body Mass Index (BMI), and doctor's advice. ECG at a subsidised cost will be added soon.

In a statement, it said, the Rotary Club of Dhaka Golden City in association with Community Oncology Centre, a charity, initiated this integrated NCDs screening clinic for the first time in Bangladesh.

A professor of medicine at BIRDEM Hospital Subhagata Choudhury and Head of Cancer Epidemiology of the National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital Dr Md. Habibullah Talukder inaugurated the clinic.

