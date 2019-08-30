Dengue menace: More patients hospitalised in August than in 19 years
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Aug 2019 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 05:19 PM BdST
Bangladesh has recorded more patients hospitalised for dengue in August this year than the combined number in the last 19 years.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, a total of 69,435 people have been hospitalised for the mosquito-borne disease with 50,974 hospital admissions in August alone.
And between 2000 and 2018, the government recorded a total of 50,148 dengue patients who underwent treatment at hospitals across the country.
As per the official count, hospitals throughout Bangladesh admitted a total of 58 dengue patients in April, rising to 193 in May and 1,884 in June.
The monthly hospitalisation rate jumped further in July to 16,253 and has more than tripled in the month of August.
Hospitals have admitted 1,025 patients, including 465 in Dhaka and 560 outside the capital, in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday -- the fewest in a month.
The official death toll for the disease, confirmed by a review committee, stands at 52 this year.
But bdnews24.com tallied a total of 190 deaths, based on the reports of doctors and hospitals across Bangladesh.
According to the DGHS’ Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room, as many as 93 percent of patients hospitalised for dengue fever so far this year have been released after recovery.
Reports from hospitals across the country also indicate that the daily rate of hospitalisation for the disease is on the wane.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- WHO warns of ‘dramatic’ rise in measles in Europe
- Dengue menace: More patients hospitalised in August than in 19 years
- Why was Johnson & Johnson the only opioid maker on trial in Oklahoma?
- No evidence 36 of 88 deaths caused by dengue, health directorate says after review
- Doctors at NICVD use new technique to perform heart surgery
- Drug to treat a rare disease costs millions
- Daily hospitalisation rate of dengue patients rises again
- First death in a spate of vaping sicknesses reported by health officials
- 90pc dengue patients returned home from hospitals after recovery
- Banglalink launches digital health service platform ‘Daktarbhai’
Most Read
- Bangladesh suspends NGO projects for ‘making’ sharp weapons for Rohingya refugees
- LGRD minister says he is listing DCs unaccompanied by families
- India’s restaurants rebel against food delivery apps
- BIWTC staffer loses leg after bus mounts footpath in Bangla Motor
- Jamalpur DC Ahmed Kabir made OSD over lurid video, facing investigation
- Plague of flies descends on Karachi
- HC curbs judicial powers of Narail judge who let key murder suspect go
- Bangladesh’s bamboo-made school wins Aga Khan Award for Architecture
- Van Dijk, Bronze pick up UEFA Player of the Year awards
- Pakistan carries out training launch of ballistic missile