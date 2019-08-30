Home > Health

Dengue menace: More patients hospitalised in August than in 19 years

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Aug 2019 05:19 PM BdST Updated: 30 Aug 2019 05:19 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded more patients hospitalised for dengue in August this year than the combined number in the last 19 years.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS, a total of 69,435 people have been hospitalised for the mosquito-borne disease with 50,974 hospital admissions in August alone.

And between 2000 and 2018, the government recorded a total of 50,148 dengue patients who underwent treatment at hospitals across the country.

As per the official count, hospitals throughout Bangladesh admitted a total of 58 dengue patients in April, rising to 193 in May and 1,884 in June.

The monthly hospitalisation rate jumped further in July to 16,253 and has more than tripled in the month of August.

Hospitals have admitted 1,025 patients, including 465 in Dhaka and 560 outside the capital, in the 24 hours to 8am on Friday -- the fewest in a month.

As many as 4,697 patients are currently undergoing treatment for the viral disease in hospitals, including 2,610 in the disease’s epicentre Dhaka and 2,087 in the rest of the country. 

The official death toll for the disease, confirmed by a review committee, stands at 52 this year.

But bdnews24.com tallied a total of 190 deaths, based on the reports of doctors and hospitals across Bangladesh.

According to the DGHS’ Health Emergency Operation Centre and Control Room, as many as 93 percent of patients hospitalised for dengue fever so far this year have been released after recovery.

Reports from hospitals across the country also indicate that the daily rate of hospitalisation for the disease is on the wane.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A vial of the measles, mumps, and rubella virus (MMR) vaccine is pictured at the International Community Health Services clinic in Seattle, Washington, US, March 20, 2019. REUTERS

WHO warns of measles outbreak in Europe

50,974 patients hospitalised for dengue

FILE PHOTO: The Johnson and Johnson logo is seen at an office building in Singapore Jan 17, 2018. REUTERS

Why was J&J the only opioid maker on trial in Oklahoma?

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

No proof of 36 deaths from dengue: IEDCR

Heart laparoscopic surgery done at NICVD

Dawn Patterson holds a dose of Strensiq, a multimillion-dollar drug she uses to treat a rare bone disease that two of her children also have, at her home in Perrysburg, Ohio, Jul 25, 2019. Ultraexpensive drugs are becoming more common, spurring a national debate over whether any drug should cost millions of dollars, and whether Americans will be priced out of lifesaving treatments as drug companies maximize their profits. The New York Times

The $6 million drug

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Dengue cases up again

FILE Photo: A man uses a vaporiser in San Francisco, Calif, Jun 20, 2019. A person in Illinois has died from a mysterious lung illness apparently associated with an unknown vaping product, public health officials said in August. The New York Times

First vaping-related death reported in US

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.