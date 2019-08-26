Daily hospitalisation rate of dengue patients rises again

Hospitals across Bangladesh admitted 1,299 dengue patients in the 24 hours to Sunday morning, up by 120 from the number of patients in the previous 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

The new patients include 607 in the hospitals in Dhaka and 692 outside the capital, which have taken the total of patients hospitalised with dengue so far this year to 63,514.

As many as 57,405 dengue patients have been released and 5,940 were still taking treatment in the hospitals on Sunday morning.

After the ongoing outbreak started in early June, Bangladesh recorded highest 2,428 patients hospitalised with dengue on Aug 7 as the number of patients in the first week of the month broke the record of July when the hospitals took in 16,253 dengue patients.

The situation continued for another week with the daily rate of hospitalised dengue patients topping 2,000.

It dropped during Eid-ul-Azha holidays, with 1,201 a day after the festival, but rose again and continued to be over 1,500, except one day when the number was 1,460.

The government has confirmed reports of 47 deaths from dengue this year, but accounts obtained by bdnews24.com of authorities and doctors of different hospitals have put the toll at 178.