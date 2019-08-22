Banglalink launches digital health service platform ‘Daktarbhai’

Styled ‘Daktarbhai’, the service will provide customers access to useful health and medical information. It will also allow them to avail a wide range of medical facilities.

The platform has been launched in collaboration with Healthcare Information System Limited (HISL), a service and technology partner of Banglalink.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas launched it officially on Wednesday in Dhaka.

Customers can avail all the facilities by installing and subscribing to ‘Daktarbhai’ from Play Store. The service can also be availed by dialing the USSD code *16643# from any Banglalink number.

Useful features such as electronic personal health record, health directory, medicine reminder, sleep reminder and health tips can be used free of charge on the platform.

The premium section of the platform includes health insurance coverage for diagnostic tests and hospitalisation, complementary life insurance, discounts at hospitals, diagnostic centres, pharmacies and lifestyle outlets, doctors’ appointment booking and consultation with doctors.