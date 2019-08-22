Home > Health

Banglalink launches digital health service platform ‘Daktarbhai’

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 22 Aug 2019 07:40 PM BdST Updated: 22 Aug 2019 07:49 PM BdST

Previous Next
Mobile operator Banglalink has launched a digital health service platform to provide customers with a “comprehensive” healthcare solution.

Styled ‘Daktarbhai’, the service will provide customers access to useful health and medical information. It will also allow them to avail a wide range of medical facilities.

The platform has been launched in collaboration with Healthcare Information System Limited (HISL), a service and technology partner of Banglalink.

Banglalink CEO Erik Aas launched it officially on Wednesday in Dhaka.

Customers can avail all the facilities by installing and subscribing to ‘Daktarbhai’ from Play Store. The service can also be availed by dialing the USSD code *16643# from any Banglalink number.

Useful features such as electronic personal health record, health directory, medicine reminder, sleep reminder and health tips can be used free of charge on the platform.

The premium section of the platform includes health insurance coverage for diagnostic tests and hospitalisation, complementary life insurance, discounts at hospitals, diagnostic centres, pharmacies and lifestyle outlets, doctors’ appointment booking and consultation with doctors.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Eve Wiley, who learned, through DNA testing, that her biological father was her mother's fertility doctor, with her children, Hutton, left, and Scarlett, at her home in Dallas, Jul 2, 2019. With the advent of widespread consumer DNA testing, instances in which fertility specialists decades ago secretly used their own sperm for artificial insemination have begun to surface with some regularity. The New York Times

Their mothers chose donor sperm. The doctors used their own

Dengue outbreak continues steadily

DMFR offers free dengue tests

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Women’s dengue death rate higher

Patients with mosquito-borne viral dengue fever lying inside mosquito nets at a special ward of the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Number of dengue patients in hospitals declining

4 die from dengue

Number of dengue patients declines

Dengue: doctor’s child, health assistant die

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.