DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics offers free dengue tests, consultancy

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Fazle Noor Taposh MP attended the inauguration of a month-long programme at DMFR on Mirpur Road in Dhaka’s Sobhanbagh on Aug 5, according to a media release sent by the organisation on Monday.

Launched in assistance with EW Villa Medica and Concord Pharmaceuticals, the programme may be extended considering the situation, DMFR Chairman Dr Deen Mohd Noorul Haq said at the inauguration, the release said.

DMFR Managing Director Faizur Rahman Bakul was also present.