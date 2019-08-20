Home > Health

DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics offers free dengue tests, consultancy

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Aug 2019 02:47 AM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2019 02:47 AM BdST

DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostics Ltd is offering free tests and consultancy for dengue fever amid an outbreak of the mosquito-borne viral disease.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and Fazle Noor Taposh MP attended the inauguration of a month-long programme at DMFR on Mirpur Road in Dhaka’s Sobhanbagh on Aug 5, according to a media release sent by the organisation on Monday.

Launched in assistance with EW Villa Medica and Concord Pharmaceuticals, the programme may be extended considering the situation, DMFR Chairman Dr Deen Mohd Noorul Haq said at the inauguration, the release said.

DMFR Managing Director Faizur Rahman Bakul was also present.

