Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Aug 2019 01:44 AM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 01:45 AM BdST
Four people have died undergoing treatment for dengue fever in different districts.
The deaths from the mosquito-borne viral disease occurred in Dhaka, Faridpur, and Sirajganj on Saturday.
These have taken the death toll, as per a bdnews24.com count based on reports by doctors and hospitals, past 140 in the ongoing outbreak of the disease.
Those died at the Faridpur Medical College Hospital are Sumon Molla, 17, a college student from Magura, and Yunus Sheikh, a 55-year-old man from Rajbari.
Another college student, Mehedi Hasan Talukder, 18, died from dengue at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in Sirajganj.
At the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Monwara Begum, a woman from Kishoreganj died from dengue in the morning.
Read the Story in Bangla: ডেঙ্গুতে প্রাণ হারালেন আরও চার জন
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Number of dengue patients declines, but remains higher than in July
- Doctor’s child, govt health assistant die from dengue in Dhaka
- Number of dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drops to 1,200 on Eid day
- Daily rate of dengue patients hospitalised in Bangladesh falls on Eid day
- Philippines to suspend dark-coloured school uniform in region hit by dengue outbreak
- Bangladesh records over 41,000 dengue patients
- Number of hospitalised dengue patients declines in and outside Dhaka
- Number of dengue patients in first week of August nears July record
- Youth dies from dengue at Kumudini Hospital in Tangail
- Titumir College student among two more dead as dengue patients top 32,000
Most Read
- Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrim killed, several injured in Saudi Arabia bus crash
- Fire destroys hundreds of shanties in Mirpur slum in Dhaka
- Tiger dies ‘after eating monitor lizard’ in Bangladesh safari park
- Bangladesh Cricket Board appoints Russell Domingo as head coach
- Mahmudul Hasan Faisal of Bangladesh now has three Guinness World Records
- Two Bangladeshis die in Kolkata car crash; police arrest driver
- Four killed in head-on collision between bus and car in Narsingdi
- Angry mob lynches two suspected robbers in Pabna
- US warrant issued for seizure of Iranian oil tanker in Gibraltar
- A birth and a death amid Kashmir's harsh lockdown