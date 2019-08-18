Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh

The deaths from the mosquito-borne viral disease occurred in Dhaka, Faridpur, and Sirajganj on Saturday.

These have taken the death toll, as per a bdnews24.com count based on reports by doctors and hospitals, past 140 in the ongoing outbreak of the disease.

Those died at the Faridpur Medical College Hospital are Sumon Molla, 17, a college student from Magura, and Yunus Sheikh, a 55-year-old man from Rajbari.

Another college student, Mehedi Hasan Talukder, 18, died from dengue at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in Sirajganj.

At the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Monwara Begum, a woman from Kishoreganj died from dengue in the morning.

Read the Story in Bangla: ডেঙ্গুতে প্রাণ হারালেন আরও চার জন