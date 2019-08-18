Home > Health

Four people die from dengue fever in Bangladesh

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Aug 2019 01:44 AM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2019 01:45 AM BdST

Four people have died undergoing treatment for dengue fever in different districts.

The deaths from the mosquito-borne viral disease occurred in Dhaka, Faridpur, and Sirajganj on Saturday.

These have taken the death toll, as per a bdnews24.com count based on reports by doctors and hospitals, past 140 in the ongoing outbreak of the disease.

Those died at the Faridpur Medical College Hospital are Sumon Molla, 17, a college student from Magura, and Yunus Sheikh, a 55-year-old man from Rajbari.

Another college student, Mehedi Hasan Talukder, 18, died from dengue at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital in Sirajganj.  

At the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Monwara Begum, a woman from Kishoreganj died from dengue in the morning.

