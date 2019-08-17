Number of dengue patients declines, but remains higher than in July
The number of dengue patients hospitalised in a day in Bangladesh has gradually declined in the past three days but the counts have remained double than those of the past month.
In the 24 hours to Saturday morning, the hospitals admitted 1,460 dengue patients, down from 1,721 of the previous 24 hours.
The number rose to 1,933 in the 24 hours to Thursday morning after a drop during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.
The new cases have taken the total number dengue patients hospitalised so far this year to 51,476, including 33,015 in the first 16 days of August after recording a total of 16,253 throughout July.
“We assume that the number will decline gradually,” Dr Ayesha Akter, an assistant director at the Directorate General of Health Services, told bdnews24.com.
The number of patients receiving treatment for dengue fever in different hospitals on Saturday morning was 7,856, including 4,043 in the outbreak’s epicentre Dhaka.
The figures do not account for those who underwent treatment for the disease at home.
The government count, which is confirmed through reviews by a committee, has put the death toll at 40. But bdnews24.com has recorded 135 fatal dengue cases reported by doctors and hospitals this year.
