Number of dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drops to 1,200 on Eid day
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Aug 2019 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 07:33 PM BdST
The number of patients hospitalised with the mosquito-borne dengue virus across Bangladesh has dropped on the day of Eid-ul-Azha.
A total of 1,200 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals around the country in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday, which is 43 percent lower compared with the previous day, according to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS.
In the previous 24 hours, the number was recorded at 2,093.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque said greater awareness among ordinary citizens has triggered the decline in the number of dengue-afflicted patients.
But officials at the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS were reluctant to draw definitive conclusions on the basis of a single day's figures.
The total number of dengue patients hospitalised so far this year is 44,471, including around 26,010 in the first 12 days of August.
The DGHS says a total of 599 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, the epicentre of the disease, in the last 24 hours, down from 842 the previous day.
Dengue cases outside Dhaka has also dropped to 601 over the same period, down from 1,251 the previous day.
