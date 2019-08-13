Home > Health

Number of dengue patients hospitalised in 24 hours drops to 1,200 on Eid day 

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Aug 2019 07:33 PM BdST Updated: 13 Aug 2019 07:33 PM BdST

The number of patients hospitalised with the mosquito-borne dengue virus across Bangladesh has dropped on the day of Eid-ul-Azha. 

A total of 1,200 dengue patients were admitted to hospitals around the country in the 24 hours to 8am on Tuesday, which is 43 percent lower compared with the previous day, according to the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS. 

In the previous 24 hours, the number was recorded at 2,093.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque said greater awareness among ordinary citizens has triggered the decline in the number of dengue-afflicted patients.

But officials at the Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS were reluctant to draw definitive conclusions on the basis of a single day's figures. 

The total number of dengue patients hospitalised so far this year is 44,471, including around 26,010 in the first 12 days of August.

The DGHS says a total of 599 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals in Dhaka, the epicentre of the disease, in the last 24 hours, down from 842 the previous day. 

Dengue cases outside Dhaka has also dropped to 601 over the same period, down from 1,251 the previous day.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

New dengue cases fall to 1,200

Number of dengue patients falls

Aedes aegypti. Photo: Reuters

Dengue: Philippines to ban dark-coloured uniforms

File Photo

Dengue patients cross 41,000

Number of hospitalised dengue patients falls

Dengue nears another record

File photo

Youth dies from dengue in Tangail

Aedes agypti mosquito, the carrier of dengue virus. Photo: Reuters

Philippines declares dengue epidemic

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.