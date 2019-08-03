Doctors extract 526 teeth from Indian boy
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Aug 2019 01:00 AM BdST Updated: 03 Aug 2019 01:02 AM BdST
Indian doctors removed a tumour with a record number of 526 teeth inside a 7-year-old boy's mouth, the medical team in the southern city of Chennai said on Friday.
The 200 gram (7 ounce) growth was lodged in the boy's lower right jaw, said Senthilnathan P, a doctor at Saveetha Dental College and Hospital, where the operation was performed.
Doctors pose with a 7-year-old boy, whose tooth-like structures were removed from his mouth, at a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. According to the doctors, the boy had started to complain of jaw pain and swelling and investigation revealed the presence of a large lesion with multiple hard structures within the portion of the right side of his jaw. More than 500 teeth were removed from the mouth of the boy, doctors added. Reuters
"It was a benign tumour, which we removed and found that it was embedded with hundreds of unerupted teeth," he added of the operation last month, saying Indian doctors believed the number of teeth was a global medical record.
A doctor shows a scan of the mouth of a 7-year-old boy inside a hospital in Chennai, India, August 2, 2019. According to the doctors, the boy had started to complain of jaw pain and swelling and investigation revealed the presence of a large lesion with multiple hard structures within the portion of the right side of his jaw. More than 500 teeth were removed from the mouth of the boy, doctors added. Reuters
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Fourth Ebola case found in Congo city, raising fears of faster spread
- Chief Justice Mahmud calls for awareness about hepatitis
- Panic grips Bangladesh as confusion lingers over dengue situation - but why?
- Over 1,700 new patients hospitalised as Bangladesh wrestles with dengue outbreak
- BAT sees faster revenue growth on e-cigarette, oral products
- Four more dengue deaths take toll to nine in Singapore
- Bangladesh government updates dengue death toll to 14
- Four hospitals fined for charging extra fees for dengue tests
- Labaid, Popular, Ibn Sina fined for profiteering over dengue tests
- Dengue spreads to almost all over Bangladesh as number of patients crosses 15,000
Most Read
- Bangladesh man killed at daughter’s wedding by her 'sexual abuser'
- Bangladesh to observe Eid-ul-Azha on Aug 12 as Zil Hajj moon is sighted
- Committee to announce Eid-ul-Azha date Friday evening
- At least eight die as two buses collide in Thakurgaon
- Several small explosions in Bangkok
- Mayor Atiqul flying in Kolkata expert to control dengue
- Sylhet prison DIG Partha suspended after arrest on graft charges
- Germany trained and hired asylum seekers, then started deporting them
- Number of dengue patients tops 21,000 in Bangladesh
- BRAC returns fund for anti-tobacco activities from Philip Morris-backed foundation