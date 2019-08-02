Chief Justice Mahmud calls for awareness about hepatitis

He made the call at a World Hepatitis Day seminar on July 29, organisers of the event, National Liver Foundation of Bangladesh, said in a media release on Thursday.

Justice Hossain said 290 million people in the world are unaware of the presence of hepatitis B and C viruses in their body.

He asked the people to be aware and undergo blood tests.

He also praised the foundation for its activities on awareness building and prevention of viral hepatitis in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Institute and Hospital Director and Secretary General of Bangladesh Gastroenterology Society Professor Faruque Ahmed also attended the seminar presided over by National Professor Brig Abdul Malik , founder president of National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh.

Prof Mohammad Ali, founder secretary general of the liver foundation, was the key note speaker.

He narrated the significance of the theme of the day “Find the Missing Millions”.

It is “really shocking” that about 500 million people in the world are affected by hepatitis B and C, the leading cause of liver cirrhosis, liver cancer and failure, he said.

These viruses are killing about 1.4 million people every year and 4,000 daily, according to Prof Ali.

Nine out of ten people are unaware of the presence of the viruses, called “silent killer”, in their body, he said.

In Bangladesh, 4 to 6 percent people have hepatitis B and about 1 percent hepatitis C, he said, and called for raising awareness among the people and bring them under treatment.

He suggested making a national viral hepatitis control strategy by the government.

“This is most essential for achieving the goal of ELIMINATION 2030,” Prof Ali said.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam praised the activities of the foundation for “earning good reputation globally”.

Prof Faruque also said raising awareness and testing is the key to controlling hepatitis B and C.

National Prof Malik hoped that all the activities of the liver foundation will be able to reach the people so that total viral hepatitis control will be possible in Bangladesh.

He also urged the government to come forward to combat viral hepatitis in Bangladesh.

Doctors, medical students, patients and common people attended the seminar.