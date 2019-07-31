Home > Health

Four hospitals fined for charging extra fees for dengue tests

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jul 2019 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 07:04 PM BdST

The Islami Bank Specialised Hospital, Green Life Hospital, Central Hospital and Dhanmondi Clinic in Dhaka have been fined for charging patients more fees than government-set rates for dengue tests.

A RAB mobile court fined Islami Bank hospital at Paltan Tk 300,000 in a drive on Wednesday.

The Directorate of National Consumers’ Rights Protection fined Green Life, Central Hospital and Dhanmondi Clinic Tk 40,000 each after hearings on complaints.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Labaid, Popular, Ibn Sina fined for extra fees

Dengue hits almost all of Bangladesh

Photo: Reuters

Ending TB everyone’s business: Experts  

Advance warning was issued on dengue: DGHS

Strategy on way to eliminate hepatitis

Dengue spreads to 50 districts

Dengue tests at Tk 500  

Record 683 dengue patients in a day

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.