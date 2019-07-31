Four hospitals fined for charging extra fees for dengue tests

The Islami Bank Specialised Hospital, Green Life Hospital, Central Hospital and Dhanmondi Clinic in Dhaka have been fined for charging patients more fees than government-set rates for dengue tests.

A RAB mobile court fined Islami Bank hospital at Paltan Tk 300,000 in a drive on Wednesday. The Directorate of National Consumers’ Rights Protection fined Green Life, Central Hospital and Dhanmondi Clinic Tk 40,000 each after hearings on complaints.