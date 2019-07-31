Four hospitals fined for charging extra fees for dengue tests
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jul 2019 07:04 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jul 2019 07:04 PM BdST
The Islami Bank Specialised Hospital, Green Life Hospital, Central Hospital and Dhanmondi Clinic in Dhaka have been fined for charging patients more fees than government-set rates for dengue tests.
A RAB mobile court fined Islami Bank hospital at Paltan Tk 300,000 in a drive on Wednesday.
The Directorate of National Consumers’ Rights Protection fined Green Life, Central Hospital and Dhanmondi Clinic Tk 40,000 each after hearings on complaints.
