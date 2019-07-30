Dengue spreads almost all over Bangladesh as number of patients crosses 15,000
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Jul 2019 07:45 PM BdST Updated: 30 Jul 2019 07:50 PM BdST
Dengue has spread to nine more districts, leaving only five of the 64 in Bangladesh out of the disease’s reach as the number of patients continues to rise.
A record number of 1,335 patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours to Tuesday afternoon, taking the total number to 15,369 so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.
Four more dengue patients have died, raising the toll to 31 this year, according to a bdnews24.com count. The official toll still stands at eight.
Most of the patients outside Dhaka carried the virus after being bitten by mosquitos in the capital.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque formed a “ministerial monitoring cell” to assess the situation, according to a government press release.
It will also receive complaints about any irregularities in treatment and violation of the government order to keep fees for dengue tests below Tk 500.
The people can complain over phone at 01314-766069, 01314-766070, 02-47120556, 02-47120557.
Earlier, the ministry scrapped leave of all of its officials and employees considering the dengue and flood situation.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged everyone to fight dengue as she called for collective efforts to keep houses and offices clean to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
