Dengue spreads almost all over Bangladesh as number of patients crosses 15,000

A record number of 1,335 patients were hospitalised in the 24 hours to Tuesday afternoon, taking the total number to 15,369 so far this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services.

Four more dengue patients have died, raising the toll to 31 this year, according to a bdnews24.com count. The official toll still stands at eight.

Most of the patients outside Dhaka carried the virus after being bitten by mosquitos in the capital.

Experts fear an epidemic across the country may take place as the Aedes aegypti mosquito, the carrier of the virus, is prevalent everywhere in the country.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque formed a “ministerial monitoring cell” to assess the situation, according to a government press release.

It will also receive complaints about any irregularities in treatment and violation of the government order to keep fees for dengue tests below Tk 500.

The people can complain over phone at 01314-766069, 01314-766070, 02-47120556, 02-47120557.

Earlier, the ministry scrapped leave of all of its officials and employees considering the dengue and flood situation.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged everyone to fight dengue as she called for collective efforts to keep houses and offices clean to prevent mosquitoes from breeding.