Home > Health

Dengue cases keep escalating as disease spreads to more than two-thirds of Bangladesh

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 29 Jul 2019 06:44 PM BdST Updated: 29 Jul 2019 08:10 PM BdST

Dengue fever that has taken a heavy toll on public health this year in Dhaka has spread almost all over Bangladesh with the authorities finding patients from the mosquito-borne viral disease in 50 districts.

Most of the patients are believed to have travelled from the capital, the epicentre of the outbreak, but authorities do not rule out local infections since a rural variety of dengue mosquito is prevalent outside Dhaka.

The health department reported a record 1,096 cases in the 24 hours to Monday morning, indicating that the number of cases continue to rise as it was 824 on Sunday and 683 on Saturday.  

Dengue causes flu-like symptoms, including piercing headaches, muscle and joint pains, fever and full body rashes. But this year it shows “atypical” symptoms affecting brain, heart, and liver.

The number of patients diagnosed with dengue fever this year has reached an all-time high.

Searching for and destroying mosquito breeding places, use of mosquito net as well as repellents, and seeking early consultation when the first signs and symptoms of the disease apear are the most effective ways to prevent and cure dengue.

Dengue is mostly caused by Aedes aegypti mosquito which is prevalent in Dhaka city.

“Aedes albopictus mosquito can also cause dengue,” Dr ASM Alamgir, a senior scientist at the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control And Research or IEDCR, told bdnews24.com. “This type of mosquito is prevalent in districts outside Dhaka as well.”

“So, if this mosquito bites a dengue patient who travelled from Dhaka, then the disease can spread in those areas,” he said, suggesting treatment of patients inside mosquito net.

Analysing the data, it is found that both men and women in 15 years to 25 years age group are the worst hit, followed by people between 25 years and 35 years, and 5 years and 15 years. It means people with active age group are the most affected, causing economic impacts due to hospitalisation.

Former director of IEDCR Prof Mahmudur Rahman considers the present situation “a cause of concern”.

“We have seen the presence of dengue outside Dhaka even before. But this year it just flared up,” he told bdnews24.com, adding that due to urbanisation Aedes aegypti mosquito can be found in Upazilla level also.

“Aegypti is more virulent than albopictus,” he said, adding that proper documentation of the clinical features of the disease as it changed is “crucial”.

“Now all doctors across Bangladesh need to know the latest changes in signs and symptoms and when the changes in blood pictures occur.”

“We should also keep in mind that if we kill all mosquitos today, the impact might be felt after seven days,” he said, as the incubation period of dengue is between two and seven days.

Doctors suggest taking rest and plenty of fluids such as oral saline, coconut water, juices in fever. Medicines other than paracetamol are restricted to take without doctors’ advice.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Strategy on way to eliminate hepatitis

Dengue tests at Tk 500  

Record 683 dengue patients in a day

Bangladesh in control of Hepatitis B: WHO

A textured breast implant. Those made by Allergan have been linked to a higher risk of cancer. The New York Times

Breast implants linked to rare cancer recalled globally

FILE PHOTO: A Cannabis plant is pictured at the

Summer may be prime time for first highs

Mosquito nets have been arranged for every dengue patient at a special ward recently opened at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Hospital in Dhaka.

Health department wakes up, finally

The number of patients afflicted with the mosquito-borne dengue virus is on the rise in Dhaka and its surrounding areas. A special ward for dengue patients has been opened in several private and public hospitals.  But many patients at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College & Hospital are taking treatment lying on the floor due to a lack of bed. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Govt to private hospitals: Charge dengue patients reasonably

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.