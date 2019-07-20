Rise in dengue cases in Dhaka is alarming: WHO
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jul 2019 09:29 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jul 2019 09:37 PM BdST
The increase in the number of dengue patients in Dhaka is at an “alarming” level now, Acting WHO Country Representative Dr Edwin Salvador has said.
He briefed the media after meeting Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon at his home in Banani on Saturday.
Mosquito-borne diseases dengue or chikungunya were not new in Bangladesh, Salvador said.
The number of people suspecting dengue should also be considered along with the number of people suffering from dengue, the acting WHO representative said.
“It may be an increase because more people are coming to hospitals and they are being diagnosed,” he elaborated.
Khokon nodded as Salvador added: “Now if you look at the numbers, it is alarming because it is increasing.”
He pointed out that the numbers were larger than last year.
Salvador also said he discussed ways to tackle the situation with Khokon.
