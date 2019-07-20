Rise in dengue cases in Dhaka is alarming: WHO

He briefed the media after meeting Dhaka South Mayor Mohammad Sayeed Khokon at his home in Banani on Saturday.



Mosquito-borne diseases dengue or chikungunya were not new in Bangladesh, Salvador said.



The number of people suspecting dengue should also be considered along with the number of people suffering from dengue, the acting WHO representative said.



“It may be an increase because more people are coming to hospitals and they are being diagnosed,” he elaborated.



Khokon nodded as Salvador added: “Now if you look at the numbers, it is alarming because it is increasing.”



He pointed out that the numbers were larger than last year.



Salvador also said he discussed ways to tackle the situation with Khokon.



