DU researchers find antibiotics in pasteurised milk in second round of tests
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jul 2019 03:22 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jul 2019 03:22 PM BdST
New tests conducted by researchers led by a Dhaka University teacher have once again revealed the presence of antibiotics in samples of local pasteurised milk.
According to a statement by Prof ABM Faroque, former director of the university’s Biomedical Research Centre, the researchers collected 10 new samples for testing, all of which contained traces of antibiotics.
“But the results are as alarming as before. The only difference is that we found three types of antibiotics in the first study – this time we found four.”

