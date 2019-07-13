DU researchers find antibiotics in pasteurised milk in second round of tests

According to a statement by Prof ABM Faroque, former director of the university’s Biomedical Research Centre, the researchers collected 10 new samples for testing, all of which contained traces of antibiotics.

Confirming the findings, the pharmaceutical technology teacher told bdnews24.com, “The same team of researchers, conducted tests on samples of the same milk brands collected from the same place. We also used the same apparatus from the last round of tests."

“But the results are as alarming as before. The only difference is that we found three types of antibiotics in the first study – this time we found four.”