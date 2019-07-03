High Court questions Dhaka city corporation efforts to contain spread of dengue
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Jul 2019 03:46 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 03:46 AM BdST
The High Court has questioned the efforts of the Dhaka North and South city corporations to control the spread of mosquito-borne disease dengue.
The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader on Tuesday ordered the two city corporations to submit a report on the measures taken to control Aedes mosquito and the effectiveness of the initiatives within two weeks.
Describing the spread of dengue as “epidemic”, one of the judges noted that even Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal could not present his maiden budget proposals in parliament due to the disease.
Many in the judiciary were among hundreds of people affected by dengue, the judge said.
“Which insecticide are you using? It can’t control (mosquitoes),” he said.
The High Court passed the order when the city corporations submitted a report on air pollution during the hearing of a writ petition, Manzill Murshid, the lawyer for the petitioner Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, said.
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Bangladesh - Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff, Britain - June 8, 2019 Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal misses a catch to dismiss England's Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
Coach Rhodes rues poor luck
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Rohit has most centuries at a WC
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- High Court questions Dhaka city corporation efforts to contain spread of dengue
- 10 medical myths we should stop believing. Doctors, too
- Drug companies are focusing on the poor after decades of ignoring them
- A mystery disease is killing children, and questions linger about lychees
- BSMMU performs first-ever liver transplant with Indian doctors’ support
- Antibiotics in pasteurised milk; edible oil, spice powders, fruit juice substandard: Study
- FDA approves drug for loss of sexual desire in women
- Save the Children in Bangladesh records 51% rise in “needless” C-sections in two years
- Mysterious 'brain fever' killing children in India
- Varying vaccine trust leaves populations vulnerable, global study finds
Most Read
- Barguna murder suspect Nayon Bond dies in police ‘shootout’
- Old video from Bangladesh goes viral with false communal spin in India
- Travellers hit out at Biman Bangladesh Airlines over ‘poor service’
- Jatiya Party chief Ershad put on life support: Health minister
- Bangladesh leader Hasina touches down in China amid Rohingya crisis with Myanmar
- Met Office warns of late July floods amid trough of low over Bay of Bengal
- 10 medical myths we should stop believing. Doctors, too
- DIG Mizan sent to jail in graft case
- Bangladesh out of race as India reach World Cup semifinals despite Mustafizur 5-for
- Mustafizur five-wicket haul helps Bangladesh limit India to 314 after Rohit century