High Court questions Dhaka city corporation efforts to contain spread of dengue

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Jul 2019 03:46 AM BdST Updated: 03 Jul 2019 03:46 AM BdST

The High Court has questioned the efforts of the Dhaka North and South city corporations to control the spread of mosquito-borne disease dengue.

The bench of Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice KM Kamrul Kader on Tuesday ordered the two city corporations to submit a report on the measures taken to control Aedes mosquito and the effectiveness of the initiatives within two weeks. 

Describing the spread of dengue as “epidemic”, one of the judges noted that even Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal could not present his maiden budget proposals in parliament due to the disease.

Many in the judiciary were among hundreds of people affected by dengue, the judge said.

“Which insecticide are you using? It can’t control (mosquitoes),” he said.

The High Court passed the order when the city corporations submitted a report on air pollution during the hearing of a writ petition, Manzill Murshid, the lawyer for the petitioner Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh, said.

