BSMMU performs first-ever liver transplant with Indian doctors’ support

Vice-Chancellor Professor Kanak Kanti Barua disclosed the development at a media briefing on Tuesday at the university.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque, who was present at the news conference, termed the liver transplant a “milestone” in Bangladesh's health sector.

The vice-chancellor said they conducted the sophisticated transplant, which is needed for liver cirrhosis in which liver cells are damaged, free of cost on a 20-year old male.

His mother has donated a portion of her liver.

“Both the patient and the donor are recovering as expected,” said Prof Md Zulfiqur Rahman Khan, chairman of the Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic and Liver Transplantation Surgery, who led the team.

Both the patient and the liver donor will have to be under close watch at the intensive care unit for seven days, he said.

An Indian team led by liver transplant surgeon Dr P Balachandra Menon helped them in this exhaustive 18-hour long surgery from 6am to 12am on Monday.

An adult can donate a portion of their liver to a child or another adult as liver is the only organ that can regenerate itself.

The BIRDEM Hospital was the first facility in Bangladesh that conducted liver transplant in 2010. But they could not continue after a few years.

“It depends on the support from the administration. If we get the support from our administration, then we’ll be able to continue this service,” Prof Khan, the BSMMU chairman, told bdnews24.com, when asked.

Once fully operational, he said, they will be able to offer liver transplant at a cost of around Tk 2 million, three to four times lower than what is charged in other countries.

There is no official figure on how many people need liver transplant in Bangladesh. But the BSMMU vice-chancellor at the press briefing said around 500 patients take liver transplant treatment from abroad every year.