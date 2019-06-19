Home > Health

Varying vaccine trust leaves populations vulnerable, global study finds

  >>  Reuters

Published: 19 Jun 2019 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jun 2019 12:46 PM BdST

Trust in vaccines - one of the world's most effective and widely-used medical products - is highest in poorer countries but weaker in wealthier ones where scepticism has allowed outbreaks of diseases such as measles to persist, a global study found on Wednesday.

France has the least confidence of any country in the world in the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, with a third believing that vaccines are unsafe, according to the study.

While most parents do choose to vaccinate their children, varying levels of confidence expose vulnerabilities in some countries to potential disease outbreaks, the study's authors said, recommending that scientists need to ensure people have access to robust information from those they trust.

Public health experts and the World Health Organization (WHO) say vaccines save up to 3 million lives every year worldwide, and decades of research evidence consistently shows they are safe and effective.

But to achieve "herd immunity" to protect whole populations, immunisation coverage rates must generally be above 90% or 95%, and vaccine mistrust can quickly reduce that protection.

"Over the last century, vaccines have made many devastating infectious diseases a distant memory," said Charlie Weller, head of vaccines at the Wellcome Trust health charity, which co-led the Wellcome Global Monitor study.

"It is reassuring that almost all parents worldwide are vaccinating their children. However, there are pockets of lower confidence in vaccines across the world."

The spread of measles, including in major outbreaks in the United States, the Philippines and Ukraine, is just one of the health risks linked to lower confidence in vaccines.

In Afghanistan and Pakistan, false rumours about polio vaccines being part of a Western plot have in recent years hampered global efforts to wipe out the crippling disease.

The study, led by Welcome and polling company Gallup, covered 140,000 people from more than 140 countries.

It found 6% of parents worldwide - equivalent to 188 million - say their children are unvaccinated. The highest totals were in China at 9%, Austria at 8% and Japan at 7%.

The study also found that three-quarters of the world's people trust doctors and nurses more than anyone else for health advice, and that in most parts of the world, more education and greater trust in health systems, governments and scientists is a also sign of higher vaccine confidence.

In some high-income regions, however, confidence is weaker. Only 72% of people in North America and 73% in Northern Europe agree that vaccines are safe. In Eastern Europe it is just 50%.

Heidi Larson, director of the vaccine confidence project at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, worked with researchers on this study. She said it "exposes the paradox of Europe" which, despite being a region with among the highest income and education levels, also has the world's highest levels of vaccine scepticism.

In poorer regions, trust levels tend to be much higher, with 95% in South Asia and 92% in Eastern Africa feeling confident that vaccines are safe and effective.

Print Friendly and PDF

FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - India v Australia - The Oval, London, Britain - Jun 9, 2019 Australia's Marcus Stoinis celebrates taking the wicket of India's MS Dhoni. Reuters
Stoinis 'a chance' to play against Tigers
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Eoin Morgan celebrates his century Action Images via Reuters
Wood hails 'amazing' Morgan
Morgan helps England crush Afghanistan
ICC Cricket World Cup - England v Afghanistan - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - June 18, 2019 England's Joe Root celebrates his 50 with Eoin Morgan Action Images via Reuters
FACTBOX: England's record-breaking innings

More stories

FILE PHOTO: A vial of measles, mumps and rubella vaccine and an information sheet is seen at Boston Children's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts Feb 26, 2015. REUTERS

Vaccine 'scepticism' risks disease outbreaks

Don’t panic over expired drugs: BAPI

Budget prop for health sector

BSMMU VC wants ‘capital punishment’ for adulteration

'Smart investment' needed for FP2020: Expert

Reproductive health services inadequate to Rohingyas: UNFPA

FILE PHOTO - Doctors and relatives wearing protective gear carry the body of a victim, who lost his battle against the brain-damaging Nipah virus, during his funeral at a burial ground in Kozhikode, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Experimental Ebola cure may protect against Nipah

FILE PHOTO - Doctors and relatives wearing protective gear carry the body of a victim, who lost his battle against the brain-damaging Nipah virus, during his funeral at a burial ground in Kozhikode, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, India, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Nipah virus resurfaces in Kerala

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.