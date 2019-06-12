BSMMU vice-chancellor demands ‘capital punishment’ for food, drug adulteration
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jun 2019 09:59 PM BdST Updated: 12 Jun 2019 10:49 PM BdST
Vice-Chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Prof Kanak Kanti Barua believes that a provision for capital punishment can deter food and drug adulterators in Bangladesh.
“Many countries in the world have the provision for capital punishment for food and drug adulteration. But we don’t have such punishment. If we can ensure that (capital punishment), I think there will be no adulteration,” he said on Wednesday while speaking at a discussion on liver disease.
The Forum for the Study of Liver organised the discussion marking the second international NASH Day 2019 with its Honorary Chairman Shyamoli Nasreen Chowdhury in the chair.
NASH, which means nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, is regarded as a silent killer.
Chairman of the Forum Prof Mamun Al Mahtab Shwapnil, who was one of the 150 liver specialists in the world who worked to launch the NASH Day last year, presented the keynote paper.
He said about 45 million people in Bangladesh are suffering from NASH or fatty liver.
“Untreated, this can lead to liver cancer,” he said, suggesting exercise and change in food habits.
He urged people to be aware of the disease which kills people silently.
Discussants included Justice Shamsuddin Chowdhury Manik, Convenor of Sampritee Bangladesh Pijush Bandyopaddhaya, former secretary Nasir Ahmed, Mohammad Ali Sikder, a retired major general and former Dean of Pharmacy Faculty Dhaka University Professor ABM Faruq.
Chief Editor of Gazi TV Syed Ishtiaque Reza, President of Bangladesh Health Reporters Forum Taufiq Toufiq, General Secretary of Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Bangladesh Nurul Islam Hasib, and Head of Department of Hepatology at Sir Salimullah Medical College Dr Fazal Karim also spoke at the discussion.
Dr Sheikh Noor E Alam Dew, Assistant Professor of Hepatology, BSMMU moderated the discussion.
