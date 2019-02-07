Home > Health

China says tests of human immunoglobulin are HIV negative

  >>  Reuters

Published: 07 Feb 2019 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 12:51 PM BdST

Chinese authorities said tests of a batch of human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection, reportedly contaminated with the HIV antibody, showed negative presence of the virus.

"Shanghai authorities have run virus tests for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C on the reported batch and they all show negative," the National Medical Products Administration said in a statement on late Wednesday.

China's National Health Commission had earlier said there was a "very low" risk of HIV infection from the batch after a baby was reported to have tested "weak" HIV positive.

It asked medical institutions to halt the use of the batch and seal remaining supplies for further investigation.

Shanghai's Medical Products Administration said it had ordered the manufacturer to halt production.

Human immunoglobulin is made with human blood plasma and is used to treat a variety of conditions.

The Shanghai Medical Products Administration said in a statement on Wednesday that the batch, identified by China's National Health Commission as number 20180610Z, was made by China Meheco Xinxing Pharma Co, a unit of state-controlled ChinaMeheco Group Co Ltd.

The manufacturer could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday. Chinese offices are largely shut for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The investigation began after a baby in Jiangxi province had initially tested "weak" positive for HIV during a health check, exposure that was traced to the batch under investigation, domestic media the China Economic Observer reported. The baby subsequently tested negative for HIV, the report said.

It is not clear how many people may have been injected with the batch under investigation. The media report said the batch contained 12,226 doses due to expire in 2021.

The Chinese government has repeatedly vowed to tighten safety oversight and to crack down on companies and officials following a string of food and drug scandals in recent years, including one last year involving the maker of a rabies vaccine.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Surgeons extract the liver and kidneys of a brain-dead woman for organ transplant donation at the Unfallkrankenhaus Berlin (UKB) hospital in Berlin Jan 12, 2008. Reuters

A new hope for kidney transplant!

Health workers during a general strike in Athens in 2017. Annual state spending on mental health was halved in 2012, and it has been trimmed further each year since then. The New York Times

Greece debt crisis takes mental health toll

No J&J Baby Powder tests in Bangladesh

The Facebook campus in Menlo Park, California, April 9, 2018. (Jason Henry/The New York Times)

This is your brain off Facebook

Danny Reagan, a former residential patient of the Lindner Center of Hope, sits in a common room at the center in Mason, Ohio, US, January 23, 2019. Reuters

The digital drug

Brandon Williams, whose sister died in 2015 from complications with sickle-cell disease, stands on his family's back porch, in Chicago, Dec 19, 2018. The New York Times

Gene therapy offers hope to sickle-cell patients

Michael Schaffer, who received a liver transplant from a living donor, at his home in Aspinwall, Pa, near Pittsburgh, Dec 10, 2018. Schaffer underwent a new procedure aimed at training the recipient’s immune system to accept the organ without the prolonged use of damaging anti-rejection drugs. (Kristian Thacker/The New York Times)

Teaching the body to accept new organs

File Photo: Children from six months to five years old were given Vitamin A capsules at various locations around Dhaka on Jul 14, 2018. Photo taken at the Azimpur Maternity Hospital. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Vitamin A Plus campaign postponed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.