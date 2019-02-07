China says tests of human immunoglobulin are HIV negative
>> Reuters
Published: 07 Feb 2019 12:51 PM BdST Updated: 07 Feb 2019 12:51 PM BdST
Chinese authorities said tests of a batch of human immunoglobulin for intravenous injection, reportedly contaminated with the HIV antibody, showed negative presence of the virus.
"Shanghai authorities have run virus tests for HIV, hepatitis B and hepatitis C on the reported batch and they all show negative," the National Medical Products Administration said in a statement on late Wednesday.
China's National Health Commission had earlier said there was a "very low" risk of HIV infection from the batch after a baby was reported to have tested "weak" HIV positive.
It asked medical institutions to halt the use of the batch and seal remaining supplies for further investigation.
Shanghai's Medical Products Administration said it had ordered the manufacturer to halt production.
Human immunoglobulin is made with human blood plasma and is used to treat a variety of conditions.
The Shanghai Medical Products Administration said in a statement on Wednesday that the batch, identified by China's National Health Commission as number 20180610Z, was made by China Meheco Xinxing Pharma Co, a unit of state-controlled ChinaMeheco Group Co Ltd.
The manufacturer could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday. Chinese offices are largely shut for the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
The investigation began after a baby in Jiangxi province had initially tested "weak" positive for HIV during a health check, exposure that was traced to the batch under investigation, domestic media the China Economic Observer reported. The baby subsequently tested negative for HIV, the report said.
It is not clear how many people may have been injected with the batch under investigation. The media report said the batch contained 12,226 doses due to expire in 2021.
The Chinese government has repeatedly vowed to tighten safety oversight and to crack down on companies and officials following a string of food and drug scandals in recent years, including one last year involving the maker of a rabies vaccine.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Doctors introducing kidney transplant from brain-dead donors in Bangladesh
- Greece’s 10 years of economic crisis take toll on mental health
- Bangladesh fails to test Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder for asbestos
- This is your brain off Facebook
- The digital drug: Internet addiction spawns US treatment programs
- US senator asks J&J for documents on talc, baby powder safety
- Experimental gene therapy offers hope to sickle-cell patients
- Scientists are teaching the body to accept new organs
- Saturday’s vitamin A Plus campaign postponed
- New ministers take up 100-day programme to improve health services in Bangladesh
Most Read
- Five boys held after bizarre ritual with severed head of baby in Dhaka
- Policewoman allegedly dies by suicide over rocky marriage in Bogura
- 'Deeply moved' Angelina Jolie pays respect to Bangladesh’s founding father
- Angelina Jolie praises Hasina as ‘exemplary’ leader after visiting Rohingya camps
- Bangladesh Bank eases write-off rules to cut loan defaults
- Language Movement icon Ghulam Arieff Tipoo among 2019 Ekushey Padak nominees
- Angelina Jolie visits Rohingya camps, says refugees' plight ’shames us all’
- I was just joking with the journalist: Secretary Mofazzel says on ‘suicide advice’
- Former adviser ASM Shahjahan dies at 78
- Four sentenced to death for murdering nursery school student Emon in Sylhet