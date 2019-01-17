Home > Health

Saturday’s vitamin A Plus campaign postponed

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 17 Jan 2019 09:26 PM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 10:00 PM BdST

The authorities have postponed the vitamin A Plus campaign slated for Saturday.

The Institute of Public Health Nutrition announced the postponement citing “unavoidable reasons” on Thursday.

A new date for the campaign will be announced later, the institution said in a media release.

A Directorate General of Health Services official told bdnews24.com they postponed the campaign due to “problems in the textures of the capsules”.

“We’ve found in some packs that the capsules got attached to each other. But tests confirmed that there has been no problem with quality,” he said.

The new date will be announced within two weeks after bringing in new capsules, according to him.

The official requested anonymity as he was not authorised to speak about the issue to the media.  

Children between six months and 11 months get one blue coloured capsule while those between 12 months to 59 months get one high-powered red coloured dose in vitamin A Plus campaign twice every year in Bangladesh.

Liquid vitamin A is squeezed into child’s mouth by cutting off the tip of the capsule.

Supplementary nutrition in the form of a vitamin A capsule is vital for good infant and child health, growth, and development.

This is also accepted as an essential part of child survival programmes as one capsule of vitamin A given at least twice a year to children 6 to 59 months of age can reduce under-5 child mortality by 24 percent.

Vitamin A strengthens children’s immune system, reduce frequency of diarrhea and measles, and prevent night blindness.

Bangladesh has cut night blindness to 0.04 percent in recent years from 3.76 percent in 1982 through this campaign.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

File Photo: Children from six months to five years old were given Vitamin A capsules at various locations around Dhaka on Jul 14, 2018. Photo taken at the Azimpur Maternity Hospital. Photo: Abdullah Al Momin

Vitamin A Plus campaign postponed

100-day scheme to better healthcare

If the face a teen presents to the world is marred by prominent lesions of acne, the ordinary stresses of adolescence can be that much more difficult to weather. (Gracia Lam/The New York Times)

Managing teenage acne

Health minister to set up ‘monitoring cell’

Apollo ‘subsidises’ children’s heart treatment

When illness is a mystery

J&J doubles down on talc safety message

China offers medical tourism

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.