New ministers take up 100-day programme to improve health services in Bangladesh

Published: 17 Jan 2019 02:21 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 02:21 AM BdST

The new ministers for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have taken up a 100-day programme to improve healthcare services.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque with State Minister Murad Hasan at his side told reporters at a briefing on Tuesday that anti-corruption drive would be a key element of that programme.

He said within this time, they will set up monitoring cells in the ministry, Directorate General of Health Services and at the divisional levels.

Those cells will conduct regular visits to the hospitals.

The ministry has also launched complaint corner for the people who face problems while taking healthcare, the minister said.

He added the government will deliver free health care services to people aged below one year and above 65 years to honour its election pledge.

Maleque said the biggest tertiary hospital in Bangladesh, the 2300-bed Dhaka Medical College Hospital or DMCH will be upgraded to a 5000-bed hospital.

