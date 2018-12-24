China offers medical tourism to Bangladeshis
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 2018-12-24 20:00:41.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 20:00:41.0 BdST
China has opened its door to Bangladeshi patients who want to seek medicare abroad.
This is to promote people-to-people contact and strengthen the relations further, Chinese Ambassador in Dhaka Zhang Zuo said on Monday when a group of Bangladeshis shared their experience of Chinese medical care.
The embassy with the support of Irving Group, a travel and tourism group in Dhaka, sent those 18 people to see medical care in Kunming and get checked up themselves.
They appreciated the affordable and state-of-the-art medical facilities in Kunming which is just two and a half hours flight from Dhaka.
Hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshis travel abroad for medical care mostly in India, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia. They even go to Japan and the US.
China is the latest addition to the list of countries where people go.
The embassy said they are granting medical visas for “high quality and reliable treatment” in China.
“By doing so, many Bangladeshi fiends will go to China for travel and medical check-up and treatment,” the ambassador said.
“This will take the relations to a new height in near future,” he said, adding that the friendship can even cross the Himalayas.
“It could be deeper than the Bay of Bengal,” he said.
Deputy Chief of Mission of the Chinese embassy and Counsellor Chen Wei and Chairman of Irving Group HBM Lutfur Rahman also spoke at the function.
