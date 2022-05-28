'The Worst Ones' wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
>> Reuters
Published: 28 May 2022 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 28 May 2022 01:44 PM BdST
A film set in the working class suburbs of the northern French city Boulogne-sur-Mer won the top prize in the "Un Certain Regard" competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday.
"The Worst Ones," directed by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, explores the challenges of street casting, telling the story of a community's reaction to the arrival of a film crew.
"Joyland", a film by Saim Sadiq that seeks to break gender stereotypes in Pakistan, the country's first entry to the Cannes Film Festival, won the jury prize.
"Un Certain Regard" is a competition focused on younger talent and art-house films that runs parallel to the main competition, the Palme d'Or, which will be announced on Saturday.
More stories
- A film has women sharing their stories of abortion in France
- The spell ‘Doctor Strange’ is missing: Raimi’s macabre vision
- Singapore bans Kashmir film praised by Modi
- ‘Donbass’ review: war in Ukraine, the prequel
- Russia, Ukraine have long been this filmmaker’s subject
- Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel to screen at Cannes
- Deaf viewers are torn over ‘CODA’
- Bruce Willis to retire from acting
Recent Stories
- In France, a film has women sharing their stories of abortion
- The spell ‘Doctor Strange’ is missing: Sam Raimi’s macabre vision
- Singapore bans controversial Kashmir film praised by India's Modi
- ‘Donbass’ review: war in Ukraine, the prequel
- Russia and Ukraine have long been this filmmaker’s subject
- Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun' sequel to screen at Cannes Film Festival
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladeshi faces deportation, separation from family after 25 years in Canada
- 2 Bangladeshi policemen reported ‘missing’ in Netherlands after training
- Dog day afternoon: India banishes bureaucrat couple amid stadium dog walk furore
- Bangladesh to set uniform dollar exchange rate amid currency volatility
- Bollywood star Shah Rukh's son Aryan Khan cleared in drugs case
- Banks will remain open on May 28 for Hajj travel management
- Train runs off the tracks in Gazipur, snaps Dhaka’s rail links with northern districts, Khulna
- Passenger arrested for smuggling gold hidden inside a nebuliser from Dubai
- 'Send the police now': Kids called 911 from Texas classroom during massacre as police waited
- Police acknowledge 'wrong decision' in delay in confronting Texas school shooter