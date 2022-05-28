'The Worst Ones' wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes

"The Worst Ones," directed by Lise Akoka and Romane Gueret, explores the challenges of street casting, telling the story of a community's reaction to the arrival of a film crew.

"Joyland", a film by Saim Sadiq that seeks to break gender stereotypes in Pakistan, the country's first entry to the Cannes Film Festival, won the jury prize.

"Un Certain Regard" is a competition focused on younger talent and art-house films that runs parallel to the main competition, the Palme d'Or, which will be announced on Saturday.