'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings to sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion globally
>> Reuters
Published: 24 Jan 2022 12:33 AM BdST Updated: 24 Jan 2022 12:33 AM BdST
Over the weekend, Sony's comic book adventure became the sixth-highest grossing movie in history with $1.69 billion at the global box office (not adjusted for inflation). It passed "Jurassic World" ($1.67 billion) and "The Lion King" ($1.66 billion) to secure that spot.
Now in its sixth weekend of release, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" returned to the No 1 slot in North America, adding $14.1 million between Friday and Sunday, along with $27.7 million overseas. The superhero epic, starring Tom Holland as Marvel's neighbourhood web-slinger, opened in December and has generated $721 million at the domestic box office and $970.1 million internationally.
Outside of the United States, where "No Way Home" ranks as the fourth-biggest movie ever, Spidey's latest adventure has done especially well in the UK -- Holland's birthplace -- amassing $116 million to date. Other top-earning territories include Mexico with $73.4 million, South Korea with $60.6 million and France with $59.9 million. It's notable that "No Way Home" has managed to shatter records and smash expectations without playing in China, which is the world's biggest moviegoing market.
