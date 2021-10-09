Hilarity ensues as Salman Khan sings 'Manike Mage Hithe' with singer Yohani

The 28-year-old singer appeared as a guest on a weekend episode of the wildly popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. Salman, the show's host, joined Yohani in singing the song at her request.

The official handle of Colors TV's Instagram page shared a promo video from Saturday’s episode, where the actor is seen struggling with the pronunciation of a few words in the song composed in Sinhala language, after which both Salman and Yohani burst out into laughter.

This will be Yohani's first appearance on an Indian TV channel, with the episode set to air on Saturday.

Before meeting Salman, Yohani also had a fangirl moment with Bollywood actress and fellow Sri Lankan Jacqueline Fernandez. She shared a picture from their meeting on Instagram with the caption: "Starstruck".

The Sri Lankan singer turned into an overnight internet sensation after her song 'Manike Mage Hithe' was published on her own YouTube channel on May 22. More than 140 million people viewed the track in four months, a record for a Sinhala language song.

Many Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, shared their fascinated views on the highly revered cover of the song.

YOHANI TEAMS UP WITH T-SERIES

Yohani recently joined hands with T-Series, India’s number 1 recording agency, Pettah Effect, a Sri Lankan audio production company, said in a media briefing.

T-Series will give Yohani the platform to bring several tunes trilled by her to a global audience in the near future.

Pettah Effect has been working with Yohani since the beginning of her career in 2016. It is a great starting place for many newcomer vocalists and artists in Sri Lanka.