IUB sponsors Shakespeare-inspired ‘A Midnight Tempest’

Directed by West Bengal theatre director Abanti Chakraborty, the short film was screened on Sept 1.

Professor Dr Ahmed Ahsanuzzaman, a professor at the Department of English and Modern Languages at IUB, was the film’s academic and script consultant.

Prof Ahsanuzzaman previously directed the adaptations of William Shakespeare’s ‘Hamlet’ and Henrik Ibsen’s ‘A Doll’s House’ and ‘An Enemy of the People’.

The four-minute ‘A Midnight Tempest’ draws upon a chapter in the seminal book

‘Shakespeare Our Contemporary (1964)’ by Jan Kott which discusses Puck in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ and Ariel in ‘The Tempest’ by Shakespeare.

With COVID-19 in the backdrop, the Shakespearean “spirits” meet at a Kolkata pub in the film and problematise the concept of freedom in contemporary time and space. The film gathered rave reviews in India.

Rwitobroto Mukherjee, a young film and theatre actor, played the role of Puck, and popular theatre and film actor Sean Banerjee played the corporate servant Ariel.

IUB will premiere ‘A Midnight Tempest’ in Bangladesh by the end of September 2021.