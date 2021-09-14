Amitabh refuses to make ‘Pencile Aka Pori’ over disagreement with Humayun’s family
Saimum Saad, Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Sep 2021 11:44 PM BdST Updated: 14 Sep 2021 11:44 PM BdST
Director Amitabh Reza Chowdhury has decided not to go ahead with his plan to make a film based on Humayun Ahmed’s novel ‘Pencile Aka Pori’ over disagreement with the late writer’s family.
Amitabh has applied to return by Thursday Tk 1.8 million, the first instalment for Tk 6 million of government funds for the film, before the camera would begin rolling.
He says he cannot make the film on the conditions set by Humayun’s family. He would Speaking to bdnews24.com on Tuesday, Amitabh declined to reveal the conditions. “They can be about finance, or creative issues. But I don’t want to make them clear. I don’t want to give details with respect for the family and (Humayun).”
Meher Afroz Shaon, widow of the celebrated writer, “He (Amitabh) is not making the film because we could not agree on all the points while signing the deal.”
‘Pencile Aka Pori’ was selected for government grant in 2020-21 fiscal year. Amitabh was also a producer of the planned film along with Mehzabin Reza Chowdhury and Asaduzzaman. Ranjan Rabbani wrote the screenplay.
Matin Rahman, a former member of the film grant committee of the government, termed the development “rare”.
“Many have returned funds and many have been asked to give the money back. But this is the first time someone is returning the money just after getting it.”
No official from the information and broadcasting ministry was available for comment on the incident.
