‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ roars at the box office with $48.5 million
>> Brooks Barnes, The New York Times
Published: 05 Apr 2021 12:13 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 12:13 PM BdST
Moviegoers sent a message to Hollywood over the weekend: We’re ready to return to theatres — and we'll buy tickets even if the same film is instantly available in our living rooms — but we want to leave our grim world for a silly fantasy one.
“Godzilla vs. Kong,” a throwback monster movie in which a lizard with atomic breath battles a computer-generated ape on top of an aircraft carrier (before everyone decamps to the hollow centre of Earth), took in an estimated $48.5 million at 3,064 North American cinemas between Wednesday and Sunday. It was the largest turnout (by far) for a movie since the pandemic began.
The PG-13 movie was not even an exclusive offering to theatres. “Godzilla vs. Kong,” produced by Legendary Entertainment, was also available on HBO Max, a streaming service that sells monthly subscriptions for $15, less than the cost of one adult ticket at cinemas in major cities.
“People seem ready for emotional release, to experience that human connectivity — laughing together, getting scared together — and complete transportation that only movie theatres can provide,” Mary Parent, Legendary’s vice chairman and head of worldwide production, said in a phone interview.
Overseas, “Godzilla vs. Kong” collected $236.9 million, including a strong $136 million in China, a market that has lately preferred local movies over imported ones. The movie has not yet opened in other major markets, such as Japan and Brazil.
Some box office analysts were reluctant to declare a recovery for Hollywood, noting that coronavirus cases have been rising again in the United States and that parts of Europe have returned to lockdown. David Gross, who runs Franchise Entertainment Research, a film consultancy, said the turnout between Friday and Sunday — while a “clear and positive indication that moviegoing has inherent strengths that aren’t going away” — was nonetheless “half of what it would have been under normal circumstances.”
About 93% of theatres in the United States have been cleared to open, but government guidelines limit capacity to 50% and, in some big cities, 25%. The majority of theatres in Canada remain closed.
© 2021 The New York Times Company
- ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ roars at the box office
- Movies for the lovers and haters of Valentine’s Day
- Harvey Weinstein accusers agree to $17m settlement
- Pandemic delays Cannes Film Festival
- Regina King: speaking truth to power through her art
- Who was the star in this dance film?
- How Coppola got pulled back in to make ‘The Godfather, Coda’
- The Chicago 7 trial onscreen: An interpretation for every era
- ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ roars at the box office with $48.5 million
- Movies for the lovers and haters of Valentine’s Day
- Harvey Weinstein accusers agree to $17 million settlement
- Pandemic delays Cannes Film Festival until July
- Regina King: speaking truth to power through her art
- Who was the star? In this dance film, it was the camera
Most Read
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way
- Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases surge by 7,087, an all-time high; 53 more die
- Bangladesh cuts banking, stock trading hours during virus lockdown
- Faruque Hassan is set to head BGMEA as Sammilita Parishad wins polls
- AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque dies at 60
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being held with ‘second wife’
- Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much
- Bangladesh plans to produce Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
- Bangladesh to enforce 7-day lockdown from Monday as virus surges