Three die in crane crash on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Feb 2020 03:58 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 03:58 PM BdST
Three people have been killed and nine others injured in a crane accident on the set of actor Kamal Haasan's upcoming film 'Indian 2', reports NDTV.
The incident took place after a crane on which they were sitting on broke apart and crashed to the ground at the EVP Film City near Chennai around 9:30pm on Wednesday.
All three were assistant directors of the film, according to the report.
The dead men have been identified as assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and production assistant Madhu, production house Lyca said in a statement.
"The men were inside the box-like structure on top of the crane when it crashed. It appears they were working on lighting for the shoot," police said.
Director Shankar is making the sequel to the 1996 film, Indian. Police sources said it's not known whether Shankar was at the site when the crane came crashing down.
"Kamal Haasan was at another location inside the complex when the incident happened," said a source who asked not to be identified.
"The accident is cruel. I lost three colleagues. More than my pain, the grief of their families would be immense. I share their sorrow. My deep condolences to them," Kamal Haasan said.
Indian 2, an action thriller, is being seen as Kamal Haasan's film that dabbles in politics. The Tamil Nadu assembly election is due next year.
A case of negligence has been filed against the crane operator and the production manager, the Chennai police said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Three die in crane crash on set of Kamal Haasan’s ‘Indian 2’
- Oscar nominations 2020: ‘Joker’ and ‘Irishman’ lead the nominees
- Film on Bangladesh's garment workers spotlights women driving change
- With 'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's licence as James Bond expires
- Woody Allen, Amazon end legal dispute over movie deal
Most Read
- BTRC refuses Tk 1 billion from Grameenphone
- Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus
- ACC to question MGH boss Anis over ‘illegal wealth, money laundering’
- Bangladeshi man infected with coronavirus in Singapore is in ‘critical’ condition: Momen
- Bangladesh economy stronger than Singapore’s, says Hasina
- Nine people killed in shootings near Frankfurt, police giving chase
- Government has nothing to do with Khaleda's imprisonment, says Quader
- Top court orders Grameenphone to pay Tk 10bn to BTRC
- Economic fallout from coronavirus grows
- A year on, families are haunted by memories of Churihatta fire victims