‘Hasina A Daughter’s Tale’ screened at South Korea film festival

The 70-minute film that depicts the riveting story of Hasina against a tragic backdrop was screened twice at the 11th DMZ International Documentary Film Festival on Saturday and Monday.

The Bangladesh embassy in Seoul also arranged a separate screening for the diplomats based in South Korea on Sunday, according to a press release.

Set in the backdrop of the most complex delta on earth, this docu-drama takes an up close and personal look at an iconic political figure, Sheikh Hasina, of Bangladesh, according to a flyer distributed by the organisers there.

Beginning with the tragic assassination of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, it depicts her struggles and her rise to power, through a daughter’s narrative, reads the text.

State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid Bipu, one of the two producers of the film, alongside Director Piplu Khan and Navnita Sen, who oversaw the editing works, and Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea Abida Islam were, among others, present on the occasion.

A special discussion after the first screening was also arranged.

The film was released on Nov 16 last year while the trailer was earlier released on Sept 28 in the same year marking the 72nd birthday of Hasina.

Since then this heart-touching biopic has been receiving rave reviews in the international film circuit and also been selected at several prestigious international film festivals this year.