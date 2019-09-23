Home > Film

‘Hasina A Daughter’s Tale’ screened at South Korea film festival

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Sep 2019 08:24 PM BdST Updated: 23 Sep 2019 08:24 PM BdST

The docu-drama on the life of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina - Hasina A Daughter’s Tale - has been screened at an international film festival in South Korea's capital Seoul.

The 70-minute film that depicts the riveting story of Hasina against a tragic backdrop was screened twice at the 11th DMZ International Documentary Film Festival on Saturday and Monday.

The Bangladesh embassy in Seoul also arranged a separate screening for the diplomats based in South Korea on Sunday, according to a press release.

Set in the backdrop of the most complex delta on earth, this docu-drama takes an up close and personal look at an iconic political figure, Sheikh Hasina, of Bangladesh, according to a flyer distributed by the organisers there.

Beginning with the tragic assassination of her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, it depicts her struggles and her rise to power, through a daughter’s narrative, reads the text.

State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid Bipu, one of the two producers of the film, alongside Director Piplu Khan and Navnita Sen, who oversaw the editing works, and Bangladesh Ambassador to South Korea Abida Islam were, among others, present on the occasion.

A special discussion after the first screening was also arranged.

The film was released on Nov 16 last year while the trailer was earlier released on Sept 28 in the same year marking the 72nd birthday of Hasina.

Since then this heart-touching biopic has been receiving rave reviews in the international film circuit and also been selected at several prestigious international film festivals this year.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina documentary screened in S Korea

The 76th Venice Film Festival - Venice, Italy, September 7, 2019 - Climate activists are seen on a red carpet. REUTERS

Climate change activists storm Venice red carpet

The director Jennifer Kent in Los Angeles, Jul 23, 2019. Kent's new movie,

When rape onscreen is directed by a woman

File Photo: World Premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, US, 09/12/2017 – Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and actress Daisy Ridley. REUTERS

Disney may halt its production in Georgia

Director Bong Joon-ho, Palme d'Or award winner for his film

‘Parasite’ wins Palme d'Or at Cannes

72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the documentary film

Film crew protest Argentina abortion law

Director John Singleton in Burbank, Calif, Jul 19, 2005. Singleton, whose powerful debut film, “Boyz N the Hood,” earned him an Oscar nomination for best director, the first for an African-American, died on April 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. He was 51. The New York Times

US film director Singleton dies

Bangladesh film festival in Colombo

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.