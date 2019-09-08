Home > Film

Climate change activists storm red carpet at Venice Film Festival

  >>  Reuters

Published: 08 Sep 2019 11:07 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 11:07 AM BdST

Hundreds of demonstrators took over the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival for several hours on Saturday, demanding action to fight climate change and a ban on cruise ships entering the lagoon city.

Wearing white boiler suits, the roughly 300 protesters sat on the red carpet where Hollywood stars such as Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix have premiered their latest films during the 11-day event.

Waving banners that read 'Our home is on fire' and 'No to cruise ships', the protesters sat outside the main festival venue and chanted slogans, surrounded by police.

"We want to address the topic of the climate crisis, we think that it is more important than anything that we can see in the world now," said Chiara Buratti, a member of the Venice anti-cruise ship committee, adding the demonstrators wanted celebrity backing for their cause.

The protesters arrived in the early morning but left peacefully several hours later, around 1200 GMT.

Saturday is the last day of the festival, held on the Venice Lido, and the winner of the Golden Lion prize will be announced in the evening. Buratti said the demonstrators were also planning a march elsewhere on the Lido later in the day.

The protesters, who belong to Italian and foreign groups, were taking part in a five-day Venice Climate Camp event.

"The climate crisis has no borders, why should we stop at some border and just care about some local problems that we have back home," said demonstrator Sina Reisch from the German group Ende Gelande. "We must see that the struggles are connected."

The demonstrators got the support of rocker Mick Jagger and veteran actor Donald Sutherland, who will walk that red carpet later to present their thriller "The Burnt Orange Heresy".

"I am glad they're doing that because they’re the ones that are going to inherit the planet," Jagger said at a news conference to promote the movie.

"We’re in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the US where all the environmental controls that were put in place, that perhaps were just about adequate say for the last 10 years, are being rolled back by the current administration, so much that they will be wiped out."

"I am glad people feel so strongly about it they want to protest anywhere whether it's the red carpet or another place."

Sutherland said environmental protesters had "to fight harder" and "get as much support as they can", adding those calling for the plight of migrants also needed backing.

"When you're my age ... 85 years old and you have children and grandchildren, you will leave them nothing if we do not vote those people out of office in Brazil, in London and in Washington. They are ruining the world," he said. "We have contributed to the ruination of it but they are ensuring it."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The 76th Venice Film Festival - Venice, Italy, September 7, 2019 - Climate activists are seen on a red carpet. REUTERS

Climate change activists storm Venice red carpet

The director Jennifer Kent in Los Angeles, Jul 23, 2019. Kent's new movie,

When rape onscreen is directed by a woman

File Photo: World Premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” – Arrivals – Los Angeles, California, US, 09/12/2017 – Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and actress Daisy Ridley. REUTERS

Disney may halt its production in Georgia

Director Bong Joon-ho, Palme d'Or award winner for his film

‘Parasite’ wins Palme d'Or at Cannes

72nd Cannes Film Festival - Screening of the documentary film

Film crew protest Argentina abortion law

Director John Singleton in Burbank, Calif, Jul 19, 2005. Singleton, whose powerful debut film, “Boyz N the Hood,” earned him an Oscar nomination for best director, the first for an African-American, died on April 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. He was 51. The New York Times

US film director Singleton dies

Bangladesh film festival in Colombo

FILE — Agnès Varda, the acclaimed French filmmaker, in New York, Oct 4, 2000. Varda, an emblematic feminist and cinematic firebrand whose innovations predated the work many other filmmakers in the New Wave movement which she was often identified with, died at home in Paris on Mar 29, 2019. She was 90. (Chester Higgins/The New York Times)

Filmmaker Agnès Varda dies

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.