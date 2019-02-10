Home > Film

Berlin festival aims for gender equality with half of films by women

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Feb 2019 11:59 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2019 11:59 AM BdST

The Berlin Film Festival has made a pledge to promote gender equality, taking the first step toward that goal by screening almost an equal number of movies directed by women as by men.

Out of the 400 films to be screened at this year's Berlinale, almost half have female directors.

"We still have a lot to do to achieve gender equality," said festival chief Dieter Kosslick, who on Saturday signed the pledge to promote more women in the film industry.

The festival will aim to have more women in its jury, film line-up and staff.

Of the 17 films competing for the Golden Bear award this year, seven have female directors.

"We never had this in our history, and it proves that it was the right decision," said Kosslick.

Gale Anne Hurd, producer of hits like "Terminator," "Aliens" and "The Walking Dead" said the gender equality pledge sends a signal that the film industry needs to change so that successful female directors and producers are no longer exceptions.

"The Berlin festival is actually doing much better than let's say Venice or Cannes," said Hurd, the special guest at this year's event.

"Sometimes you have to shame people into doing the right thing, I don't necessarily believe that that's the best thing, which is why this initiative is encouraging people," she said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Film Festival director Dieter Kosslick signs gender equality pledge on behalf of the Berlinale at the 69th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany, Feb 9, 2019. REUTERS

Berlin festival pledges gender equality

Netflix

‘High Flying Bird’: A thrilling dunk

Benedetta Barzini, a former Italian supermodel, in a scene from “The Disappearance of My Mother,” a documentary directed by her son Beniamino Barrese.

Truth at centre of Sundance docs

Best picture Oscar nominees for the 91st annual Academy Awards (Top L-R) Chadwick Boseman representing

'Roma,' 'The Favourite' dominate Oscar picks

Cinema has to think differently: Norwegian director

File Photo: Cast member Margot Robbie poses at the premiere of

Margot Robbie to play Barbie

From left, Spike Lee, Topher Grace and Adam Driver on the set of “BlacKkKlansman.” The New York Times

The favourites for Best Director

Hindustan Times

Filmmaker Mrinal Sen dies at 95

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.