Home > Film

'Aquaman' debuts at No. 1 with $72 million, 'Mary Poppins Returns' beats 'Bumblebee'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 2018-12-24 02:42:58.0 BdST Updated: 2018-12-24 02:44:19.0 BdST

Previous Next
Jason Momoa's "Aquaman" is the King of the Seven Seas -- and now the box office. The DC adventure dominated in North America with a splashy $72 million debut, including previews.

That's a hefty start during a month that, aside from "Star Wars" movies, tends to field smaller opening weekends that pick up steam as audiences have off from work and school between Christmas and New Years. As expected, "Aquaman" easily fended off fellow newcomers "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Bumblebee." Those two titles were in a close race for No. 2, though Sunday estimates show "Mary Poppins Returns" narrowly defeating "Bumblebee."

Disney's "Mary Poppins Returns" was the de facto choice for moviegoers with young kids, pocketing $22.2 million over the three-day frame and $31 million during its first five days of release. Musicals don't typically see sizable opening weekends, and Disney's live-action sequel looks to have a healthy life at multiplexes during the holiday stretch. Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda co-star in the follow-up, which pocketed $20 million overseas for a worldwide start of $51 million. Rob Marshall, who previously teamed with Blunt and Disney on "Into the Woods," handled directing duties on the film, which has a $130 production budget.

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Emily Blunt reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of Disney's movie Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles, California, US, November 29, 2018. Reuters

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Emily Blunt reacts on the red carpet at the world premiere of Disney's movie Mary Poppins Returns in Los Angeles, California, US, November 29, 2018. Reuters

Paramount's "Transformers" origin story "Bumblebee" landed in third place, generating $20.9 million from 3,550 screens. While that's the lowest start for a "Transformers" title, the sci-fi prequel directed by Travis Knight has generated some of the best reviews of the franchise and has time to build momentum in weeks to come.

"Bumblebee" the first "Transformers" movie that Michael Bay didn't direct, though he's still on board as a producer. Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena star in the CGI spectacle based on the popular toys, which carries a $100 million price tag, making it much cheaper to produce than the Bay films.

James Wan directed "Aquaman," which has already amassed $410 million overseas for a global total of $482.8 million. Males accounted for 55 percent of US audiences, while 60 percent of crowds were under 35 years old. Imax screens accounted for $9.9 million of domestic ticket sales. Superhero fans were much more receptive to "Aquaman" than previous DC titles, branding this entry with an A- CinemaScore. "Aquaman" cost a hefty $200 million to produce and is Warner Bros.' first DC stand-alone adventure since "Wonder Woman," which opened in 2017 to a massive $103 million.

STX's "Second Act" launched in seventh place with $6.5 million from 2,607 locations. The romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens, and Leah Remini cost $16 million to make. As anticipated, 70% of moviegoers were female, and over half were between the ages of 25 and 44.

Unfortunately for DreamWorks and Universal (and Steve Carell's Oscar dreams), nobody was that welcoming to Marwen. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, "Welcome to Marwen" earned a measly $2.3 million when it launched in 1,900 venues. An offbeat premise made the biographical drama difficult to market, and poor reviews definitely didn't help draw the kind of crowds that could help justify a production budget over $40 million.

It's been an especially rough stretch for Universal, whose expensive steampunk adventure "Mortal Engines" bowed last weekend with the ignominious distinction as one of the biggest flops of the year. A bright spot for the studio has been "The Grinch," an animated adventure that has earned $253 million in North America and had the best hold in the top 10 this weekend, declining just 30 percent in its seventh week of release.

It was good news for spandexed heroes all around as "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" stayed in the top five, dropping to fourth place and adding another $16.3 million to its domestic tally. That takes its stateside haul to $65 million.

Rounding out the top five is Warner Bros.' "The Mule," a Clint Eastwood drama that generated $9 million during its sophomore frame and $35 million to date.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Cast members Jason Momoa, Nicole Kidman and Amber Heard pose at the premiere for

'Aquaman' debuts at no. 1

Nadine Labaki in New York, Nov 6, 2018. Her film “Capernaum” explores the plight of a child in the Beirut slums. Labaki wants to harness the drama’s power to help other such children. The New York Times

The rallying cry of ‘Capernaum’

Rania Youssef has apologised for wearing a revealing dress at the Cairo International Film Festival. The New York Times

Egyptian actress charged over revealing dress

FILE PHOTO: Italian director Bernardo Bertolucci is interviewed as he arrives for a gala screening of his film

Director Bernardo Bertolucci dies

Nicholas Roeg in London in 2008. Two of his movies made the British Film Institute’s list of the 100 best British movies ever made. The New York Times

Director Nicolas Roeg dies at 90

Veteran Hong Kong producer Raymond Chow, who introduced Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan to the movie world, receives the Lifetime Achievement award during the Asian Film Awards presentation ceremony in Hong Kong, China Mar 21, 2011. REUTERS

Legendary producer Raymond Chow dies

Dakota Johnson (centre) in Suspiria. The New York Times

‘Suspiria’ is a gaudy freak-out of female violence

James Jude Courtney as the latest Michael Myers. He hit on his approach after watching the 1978 Michael walk through a backyard: “It was a vibrational thing.” The New York Times

Michael Myers is a terrifying acting challenge

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.