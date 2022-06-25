As deadline looms, countries struggle to agree on protecting nature
>>Gloria Dickie and Duncan Miriri, Reuters
Published: 25 Jun 2022 07:06 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2022 07:06 PM BdST
With only two days left to hash out a UN draft agreement to protect global biodiversity, organisers on Friday urged delegates in Nairobi to "pick up the pace".
"We cannot afford to spend hours discussing one line of text," Basile van Havre, one of the two co-chairs of the talks, told Reuters.
Negotiations are scheduled to end on Sunday, with the draft agreement to be adopted in December by governments at a key biodiversity summit, known as "COP15".
But "at the current pace as we've seen, it will not be possible to have text [ready] for COP15," said co-chair Francis Ogwal during a plenary on Friday.
Though delegates previously met in Geneva to finish drafting the "post-2020 global biodiversity framework", they failed to finalise the text for adoption at COP15.
Instead, they arranged to meet again in Kenya, but the Nairobi talks now threaten to be a repeat of past failures.
Progress is "very slow and not significant," said Ogwal, emphasising a need for compromise on the details of 21 biodiversity protection targets. These range from countries conserving 30% of their territory to slashing harmful agricultural subsidies.
Animal and plant species are currently going extinct at a rate not seen in 10 million years. Scientists say we are experiencing a sixth mass extinction event, driven by human consumption.
"For some parties, it seems to be intentional delay tactics," said Brian O’Donnell, director of conservation non-profit Campaign for Nature, "others are making concerted efforts to try to improve the text. However, when you have more than 190 countries each trying to use their own wording it becomes incredibly cumbersome."
Brazil was accused of intentionally blocking negotiations on reforming food systems, by "introducing last-minute proposals and watering down ambition," said Marco Lambertini, director-general of World Wildlife Fund International.
Talks have also been derailed by delegations seeking to add as many as four new targets, including one on biodiversity and health.
"It is not the time for adding new goals," a representative from China, which holds the COP presidency, said at the plenary.
- Environmentalist jailed for tax evasion, not activism: Vietnam
- Unilever vowed to scrap plastic packets, but then fought to keep them
- Plastic sachets: As big brands cashed in, a waste crisis spiralled
- Who wins when companies pay to protect trees?
- Canada to ban making, importing single-use plastics
- Millions stranded as floods ravage Bangladesh, India
- Disappointing talks leave 'huge task' for COP27 Egypt summit
- China to ban new industrial projects in key zones
- As deadline looms, countries struggle to agree on protecting nature
- Japan records hottest June day amid energy squeeze
- Vietnam says environmentalist jailed for tax evasion, not activism
- Unilever vowed to scrap polluting plastic packets, then fought to keep them
- Plastic sachets: As big brands cashed in, a waste crisis spiralled
- Is green hydrogen a 'game changer' in clean energy transition?
Most Read
- Bangladeshi migrant deported from Singapore over 'misleading public posts'
- Padma Multipurpose Bridge, the longest in Bangladesh, at a glance
- River transporters stare into an unknown future as Bangladesh’s longest bridge appears
- US congratulates Bangladesh on Padma Bridge
- Dhaka improves ranking to become 7th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- The dawn of a new age: A Bangladesh bridge redefines connectivity to drive economy
- Much-cherished Padma Bridge is about to open to traffic. Is Dhaka prepared for extra pressure on its roads?
- Padma Bridge opens a new horizon for tourism in Bangladesh
- Hasina leads celebrations over the opening of Padma Bridge
- They gave up homes and livelihoods for Bangladesh's longest bridge. How are they doing now?