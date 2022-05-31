Home > Environment

3-month ban on travel, fishing in Sundarbans

  Bagerhat Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 May 2022 03:18 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2022 03:18 PM BdST

The Forest Department has instituted a three-month ban on travel to and fishing in the Sundarbans during the mating season to preserve the mangrove forest’s native biodiversity.

“Under orders from the Cabinet, all entry to the Sundarbans is banned for three months due to the mating season,” Mihir Kumar Do, Khulna Division forest conservationist, said on Tuesday.

“Travel to and fishing in the area is barred from Jun 1 to Aug 31.”

“There will be increased security in the Sundarbans area during this time. All passes and permits for entry to the area are cancelled.”

